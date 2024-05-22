Paul Pierce Makes Shocking Admission About Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird
Paul Pierce is one of the greatest Boston Celtics players of all time.
The ten-time NBA All-Star spent 15 seasons playing for the franchise and helped them reached the Finals twice (they won the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
Recently, Pierce (via FS1's Undisputed, h/t Awful Announcing) made a shocking admission that he has never met NBA legend Larry Bird (who is arguably the greatest player in Celtics history).
Skip Bayless: "I asked you this off air a few minutes ago if you know Larry Bird at all, and you shocked me, you never met him."
Pierce: "I saw Larry once. He came to the Garden when we played Indiana when I was on the Celtics. He came to Indiana and he gave a standing ovation. That's the closest I've seen him. He never came around Boston. I think he had a lot of issues with the former owners. He just never came really back to Boston. That's why he had the job in Indiana as a coach and as a general manager, a president and that was home for him."
Pierce also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers over his 19 seasons in the league.
His career averages were 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.
He also appeared in 170 NBA playoff games (159 starts).