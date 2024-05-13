Paul Pierce's Viral Post On X After Boston Celtics Won Game 3
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Celtics won by a score of 106-93 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the big win, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Paul Pierce sent out a post on X.
His post had over 4,000 likes and nearly 200,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Pierce wrote: "Why eribodi so quiet 🤫 ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️😳😳"
Pierce then sent out one more post on Sunday morning.
Pierce wrote: "Ok this is getting ridiculous wake uuuuupppppppppppp ☘️☘️☘️happy Mothers Day Celtics in 5"
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record (the best in the league).
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Cleveland).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.
That series is currently 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden.
The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference five times over the previous seven seasons, but have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season (when Pierce was still on the roster).