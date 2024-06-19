Fastbreak

Phoenix Suns Will Reportedly Work Out Elite Playmaker

According to Duane Rankin of azcentral, the Phoenix Suns will work out Tyler Kolek.

Ben Stinar

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NBA Draft will begin on June 26, so teams around the league have been evaluating prospects.

Duane Rankin of azcentral reported that the Phoenix Suns will work out Tyler Kolek on Thursday.

Via Rankin: "Marquette senior point guard Tyler Kolek is scheduled to have workout Thursday with Phoenix Suns.

Suns have 22nd overall pick in next week's NBA Draft."

Kolek is coming off an outstanding senior season.

He averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 31 games.

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the Suns have the 22nd pick, a player of his caliber would be an excellent addition to the roster.

The Suns are in need of someone who can facilitate the ball to Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Over 99 career games with Marquette, he averaged an impressive 7.0 assists per contest.

Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on January 31: "Best game of the season for Marquette's Tyler Kolek in a win at Villanova, dropping 32 points (5/8 3P), 9 assists, 6 rebounds with just 2 turnovers. The 6'3 All-American candidate is an elite pick-and-roll operator who plays with phenomenal pace and feel."

The Suns are coming off an extremely disappointing year.

They were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

However, the Suns got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) and guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Bradley Beal (3) and forward Royce O'Neale (00) and forward Kevin Durant (35) huddle up before the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) and guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Bradley Beal (3) and forward Royce O'Neale (00) and forward Kevin Durant (35) huddle up before the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports / Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Following the season, they fired head coach Frank Vogel.

The Suns replaced Vogel with 2021 NBA Champion Mike Budenholzer.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.