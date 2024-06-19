Phoenix Suns Will Reportedly Work Out Elite Playmaker
The 2024 NBA Draft will begin on June 26, so teams around the league have been evaluating prospects.
Duane Rankin of azcentral reported that the Phoenix Suns will work out Tyler Kolek on Thursday.
Via Rankin: "Marquette senior point guard Tyler Kolek is scheduled to have workout Thursday with Phoenix Suns.
Suns have 22nd overall pick in next week's NBA Draft."
Kolek is coming off an outstanding senior season.
He averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Considering the Suns have the 22nd pick, a player of his caliber would be an excellent addition to the roster.
The Suns are in need of someone who can facilitate the ball to Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Over 99 career games with Marquette, he averaged an impressive 7.0 assists per contest.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on January 31: "Best game of the season for Marquette's Tyler Kolek in a win at Villanova, dropping 32 points (5/8 3P), 9 assists, 6 rebounds with just 2 turnovers. The 6'3 All-American candidate is an elite pick-and-roll operator who plays with phenomenal pace and feel."
The Suns are coming off an extremely disappointing year.
They were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Suns got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Following the season, they fired head coach Frank Vogel.
The Suns replaced Vogel with 2021 NBA Champion Mike Budenholzer.