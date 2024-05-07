Rick Carlisle's Brutally Honest Statement After Pacers-Knicks Game 1
On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The game was close, but the Pacers lost by a score of 121-117.
There was a lot of talk on social media about the officiating, and after the game head coach Rick Carlisle shared an honest quote when he met with the media (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Carlisle: "I don't want to talk about the officiating. We're not expecting to get cals in here."
The Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson, who exploded for 43 points, six rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, the Pacers were led by Myles Turner, who finished with 23 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
As for the Knicks, they are the second seed and finished with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday evening (also at Madison Square Garden).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face against the Celtics or the Cavs.