Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Reportedly Untouchable On Trading Block
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a disappointing season where they finished as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so the franchise has missed the NBA playoffs in three out of the previous five seasons.
One of the few bright spots of the season was the play of Jonathan Kuminga.
The 21-year-old had the best year of his career, and finished with averages of 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Recently, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was on Willard & Dibs and reported that the Warriors have no plans to move Kuminga (h/t 95.7 The Game).
Shelburne: "I think they'll do everything they can to keep him. I don't think they want to even talk about him."
Kuminga has one more year on his contract, and then he will become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2025.
He was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played three seasons in the league (all with Golden State).
His career averages are 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 211 regular season games.
Kuminga has also appeared in 26 playoff games (three starts) and helped the team win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
He is clearly their best young player.