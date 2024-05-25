San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Could Be A Landing Spot For 2x NBA Champion
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has become one of the best role players in the NBA.
The former UGA star is coming off another productive season for the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
This summer, Caldwell-Pope can become a free agent, as he has a $15.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.
Evan Sidery (of Forbes) recently noted several teams that would make sense for him to land with.
Via Sidery: "Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could earn around $20 million annually as an unrestricted free agent.
Caldwell-Pope’s championship experience will be coveted by contenders, but also teams looking to take the next step towards playoff contention.
Keep an eye on the Sixers, Spurs and Magic as potential suitors for KCP.
The Nuggets would like to re-sign Caldwell-Pope, but their tax bill projected into the second apron could force their hand."
Caldwell-Pope was the eighth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Nuggets, he has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.
The two-time NBA Champion has career averages of 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 835 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 62 NBA playoff games.
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs, while the Spurs missed the postseason.