Shocking Report About Future Of Golden State Warriors 4x NBA Champion
Klay Thompson is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
That said, he is no longer the player he once was, which makes his upcoming free agency a tough one for the Golden State Warriors.
On Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported intriguing details about Thompson's future.
Via Slater: "Talks between Klay Thompson and the Warriors are essentially frozen, per sources. There has been no offer made. It's more probable than ever he may leave the only franchise he's known, regardless of his market."
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State and has spent his entire career playing for the Warriors.
During that span, they have won four NBA Championships and reached the NBA Finals six times.
However, the Warriors are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
Thompson finished the regular season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 78 games.
In the elimination game against the Kings, Thompson had a rough night finishing with just 0 points, four rebounds and one assist while shooting 0/10 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The future of Thompson will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.