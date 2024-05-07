Steph Curry Posts Instagram Story Message For Chris Paul
On Monday, NBA legend Chis Paul celebrated his 39th birthday.
Despite being among the oldest players in the league, the future Hall of Famer is coming off a productive season for the Golden State Warriors.
He averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Many people wished Paul a happy birthday, and one person who sent out a post (to his Instagram story) was two-time MVP Steph Curry.
Curry posted a photo with Paul and wrote: "Happy bday @cp3"
Paul had been in his first season with Golden State after getting traded last summer.
While he had a productive year, the Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
In addition to the Warriors, Paul has also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 12-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,272 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 149 NBA playoff games, but has been unable to win a title over his 19 seasons in the league.
Paul has one more year on his contract that will become fully guaranteed on June 28