Theory On Why Klay Thompson Unfollowed Golden State Warriors

Dan Dibley shared why he thinks Klay Thompson unfollowed the Golden State Warriors.

Ben Stinar

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shows his championship ring before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shows his championship ring before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, fans on social media found out that four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram.

Via Basketball Forever: "Klay Thompson unfollowed Golden State on IG and deleted Warriors championship content from his page 😬"

Thompson has spent his entire career with Golden State, but he will also be a free agent this summer.

His uncertain future made the news even more noteworthy.

On a recent episode of Willard & Dibs, Dan Dibley offered up a theory for why Thompson may have unfollowed the team (h/t 95.7 The Game).

Dibley: "We're 18 days away from free agency and this is happening now, which tells me the sides are at a point where they're unable to [agree on a deal]. Klay's not happy about it, so he goes to IG."

Thompson is no longer the superstar that he once was, but he is still an above-average guard.

He finished the 2023-24 regular season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.

May 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on from the bench in the final minutes of the second half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
May 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on from the bench in the final minutes of the second half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Several teams, such as the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, will have a lot of cap space this summer.

They are potential suitors for Thompson if negotiations with Golden State go south.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Gary Payton II (0) walk towards the locker room after the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Gary Payton II (0) walk towards the locker room after the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.

