Theory On Why Klay Thompson Unfollowed Golden State Warriors
On Friday, fans on social media found out that four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson has unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram.
Via Basketball Forever: "Klay Thompson unfollowed Golden State on IG and deleted Warriors championship content from his page 😬"
Thompson has spent his entire career with Golden State, but he will also be a free agent this summer.
His uncertain future made the news even more noteworthy.
On a recent episode of Willard & Dibs, Dan Dibley offered up a theory for why Thompson may have unfollowed the team (h/t 95.7 The Game).
Dibley: "We're 18 days away from free agency and this is happening now, which tells me the sides are at a point where they're unable to [agree on a deal]. Klay's not happy about it, so he goes to IG."
Thompson is no longer the superstar that he once was, but he is still an above-average guard.
He finished the 2023-24 regular season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Several teams, such as the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, will have a lot of cap space this summer.
They are potential suitors for Thompson if negotiations with Golden State go south.
The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.