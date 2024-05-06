Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Knicks Game 1
On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers will face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Pacers have listed All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton as questionable on the injury report.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Tyrese Haliburton (back) questionable for Game 1"
Haliburton finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
In the first round, the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks (in six games).
Haliburton averaged 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range.
As for the Knicks, they are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
In the first round, the Knicks beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (in six games).
Last year, they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round (in five games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday evening (also at Madison Square Garden).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.