Tyrese Haliburton's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Pacers Game 3

Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for Game 3.

Ben Stinar

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to a made shot during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

For the game, the Pacers could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.

Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Report for tomorrow's game against Boston:

Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (left hamstring soreness)
Bennedict Mathurin - Out (right shoulder labral tear)"

Haliburton got injured in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during Game 2: "Pacers All-NBA G Tyrese Haliburton — who is out for the rest of Game 2 vs. the Celtics — departed with left hamstring soreness, sources tell ESPN. Haliburton missed 10 games with a left hamstring strain in January."

He finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

The Pacers lost by a score of 126-110, so they trail the Celtics 2-0 in the series.

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after missing a three point attempt against the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Game 4 will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas.

Haliburton was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (out of Iowa State).

Before getting traded to the Pacers, he spent the first one and half seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings.

