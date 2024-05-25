Tyrese Haliburton's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Pacers Game 3
On Saturday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
For the game, the Pacers could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Report for tomorrow's game against Boston:
Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (left hamstring soreness)
Bennedict Mathurin - Out (right shoulder labral tear)"
Haliburton got injured in the fourth quarter of Game 2.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during Game 2: "Pacers All-NBA G Tyrese Haliburton — who is out for the rest of Game 2 vs. the Celtics — departed with left hamstring soreness, sources tell ESPN. Haliburton missed 10 games with a left hamstring strain in January."
He finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
The Pacers lost by a score of 126-110, so they trail the Celtics 2-0 in the series.
Game 4 will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas.
Haliburton was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (out of Iowa State).
Before getting traded to the Pacers, he spent the first one and half seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings.