Tyrese Haliburton's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Pacers Game 4
On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Indianapolis.
For the game, the Pacers could remain without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report listed as questionable.
The All-Star point guard missed Game 3, so this would be his fourth straight out of the starting lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) listed questionable for Monday."
Haliburton is coming off an excellent regular season where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They have defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
This is the first time the Pacers have been in the playoffs since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were still on the roster.
If the Pacers lose Game 4, the series will be over, but a victory would force Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs currently lead the Timberwolves 3-0 with Game 4 on Tuesday evening in Dallas, Texas.
As for the Celtics, they are in the Conference Finals for the third straight season (and sixth time in eight years).