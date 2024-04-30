"We Have A Problem" Magic Johnson's Bold Statement About The Los Angeles Lakers
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 108-106.
The loss means the Nuggets have won the series (4-1), and will advance to the second round to face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will head home for the offseason.
After the game (on Tuesday), Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X with a bold statement.
Via Johnson: "Laker Nation, we have a problem. All the good teams in the West are young and talented: the Nuggets, the Timberwolves, the Thunder, and the Mavs. And the BIGGEST elephant in the room is the Spurs, who with Victor Wembanyama, will definitely be a playoff team next season. For the Lakers to compete with all these teams, the roster MUST improve."
Johnson then followed that up with two more posts.
Via Johnson: "The Lakers have nobody but themselves to blame. They wouldn’t have been in the play-in game or finished as a 7th seed this season if they hadn’t lost too many games because of load management."
Via Johnson: "And the #1 reason the Lakers can’t beat Denver in a 7 game series is because the Nuggets are mentally and physically tougher than the Lakers."
The Lakers finished the regular season with a 47-35 record.
They were the seventh seed in the Western Conference after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
As for Johnson, he helped the Lakers win five NBA Championships.