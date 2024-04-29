Audi F1 News: CEO Gives Update on 2026 Progress After Nico Hulkenberg Signing
Following the signing of Nico Hulkenberg, Audi's Formula 1 entry continues to make progress under the guidance of Andreas Seidl. Audi's recent developments on the drivetrain and infrastructure development set positive expectations for their 2026 debut.
The future outlook for Audi's upcoming foray into Formula 1 appears promising, as highlighted by CEO Andreas Seidl's recent remarks. With the 2026 season in sights, the integration of experienced Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg into the team is just the beginning of Audi's structured ascent into the F1 paddock.
Audi's venture into Formula 1 is driven by a clear vision and meticulous planning, primarily taking place at their dedicated facility in Neuburg. Here, the focus is placed on developing a competitive drivetrain. Andreas Seidl, the mastermind behind the operational strategies of Audi's F1 project, has expressed satisfaction with the current pace of development. Seidl explained during an interview with Auto Motor und Sport:
"We are on track. When we look at the progress of the project on the drivetrain side in Neuburg, Adam Baker started building the team and infrastructure there as early as 2022 at Audi Formula Racing GmbH.
"In 2023, we began testing all components for the drivetrain. As of today, the team and infrastructure are largely in place. At the team site in Hinwil with Sauber, over the past few months, we've worked with the team to identify where we fall short compared to the top Formula 1 teams.
"From this, we've developed a clear plan for what we need to address in our transformation from a private team to a top team. We have set up project teams early on to optimally network the two locations and thus fully exploit the potential of a factory team in the future. I am confident that we will achieve our goal."
[Translated by Google]
With the strategic positioning of Audi's Formula 1 entry and the acquisition of talents like Nico Hulkenberg, the expectations for a competitive debut in 2026 are set remarkably high. It has not yet been confirmed who will be driving alongside Hulkenberg in 2026, however, it is considered that Carlos Sainz is the top choice despite current Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu being available.