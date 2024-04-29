Audi F1 News: CEO Opens Up on Carlos Sainz 'Big Money' Contract Rumors
As Audi gears up for its 2026 Formula 1 entry, rumors circulate about a lucrative offer to driver Carlos Sainz. Andreas Seidl, CEO of the transitioning Sauber team, addressed these speculations without confirming specific details.
The Formula 1 paddock is full of anticipation as Audi prepares to enter the fray in 2026, acquiring Sauber. Central to Audi's preparations has been the recent speculation surrounding their potential acquisition of acclaimed driver Carlos Sainz. Helmut Marko, a senior advisor at Red Bull, recently hinted that Audi might have placed a substantial offer on the table for Sainz—a proposal that Red Bull would find hard to match.
However, Andreas Seidl, recently appointed at the helm of Sauber, which will morph into Audi’s factory team, provided a more measured outlook during an interview with Auto Motor und Sport. Seidl emphasized a strategic rather than purely financial focus in building the team's future roster.
“Our approach is clearly not to motivate drivers or other employees to come to us with huge amounts of money.
“We basically have the financial resources of a top team, but we really think about how we can use every franc or euro sensibly and efficiently. We want to attract people who want to be part of this journey and accompany Audi’s entry into Formula 1.”
Speaking on the strategy regarding experienced drivers, Seidl remarked:
“It makes sense to have at least one pilot with experience because we have to overcome many challenges at once.
“So there can be two experienced pilots or one with experience and a strong rookie. We are continuing to have discussions here, monitoring the market and of course the performance of Zhou [Guanyu] and Valtteri [Bottas].”
Regarding Hulkenberg’s role, Seidl praised his attributes, saying:
“It is clear that, given the current level of performance, it is absolutely important for us to have the best possible driver pairing at the start.
“It also makes sense that our future driver squad from the Audi works team will be in the cars as early as 2025 to support the project from the start. The drivers can also help us in terms of team motivation and development direction.
“Therefore, Nico is a top choice. There is no question that he is fast. With his experience, his teamwork and his great technical understanding, he brings what we need.”