Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull Racing, has raised questions about the level of development achieved by Mercedes within the constraints of the new budget cap rules. The budget cap, which has been implemented in an effort to control costs and promote competitiveness in Formula 1, sets a limit on the amount of money that teams are allowed to spend in a given year.

Red Bull itself was found to have exceeded the budget cap for the 2021 season, resulting in a $7 million fine and a reduction in wind tunnel time for the following year. In addition, Horner has claimed that six other teams are likely to have exceeded the cost cap for 2022.

Mercedes' performance in 2022 was a source of concern for the team, as they struggled with porpoising issues and other problems with the car. Despite these difficulties, the team was able to make significant improvements later in the season, including a change to the floor which allowed George Russell to take the team's only win of the year at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

In an interview with GP Fans, Horner commented on the rapid development shown by Mercedes, particularly in the second half of the year. He said:

"Under the budget cap, it has been surprising just the amount of development... But it has certainly been surprising the rate they have developed, particularly in the second half of the year."

Given the challenges that Mercedes faced earlier in the season, the team's success in overcoming these issues and making significant progress has raised questions about their ability to operate within the budget cap. Horner has stated that he believes it will be difficult for the team to repeat their success in the future, given the limited amount of development allowed under the cap.

Despite these concerns, Horner remains confident that Mercedes will be a formidable competitor in the 2023 season. He said: