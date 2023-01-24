The FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed a plan to change the points system for when F1 races are shortened, after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix led to confusion over whether Max Verstappen had bagged his second championship win or not.

The race was shortened after the start was delayed due to heavy rain. The Belgian-Dutch driver finished in first position with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc behind him in second, followed by Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. However, Leclerc cut the corner on the last chicane and so received a time penalty, putting him back in third position.

There was a huge amount of confusion surrounding Verstappen's championship win with how to tally the points and if he did in fact have enough of a lead on Leclerc to take the championship.

The rules for shortened races came into effect after the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. If the race is less than 25% distance the winner would receive 6 points, if the race is less than 50% distance the winner would get 13 points, and if the race is less than 75% distance the winner will receive 19 points.

So, at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, many teams though Verstappen would receive 19 points for the shortened race. However, the FIA gave the two-time champion the full 25 points as it was just over the 75% mark.

During an interview with Motorsport.com, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that their new sports director, Steve Nielson, will begin work on a new points system for shorter races. Sulayem explained: