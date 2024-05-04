F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Kicked While Down with Speeding Penalty
In a challenging sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton faces additional setbacks with a 20-second speeding penalty after speeding in the pitlane, diminishing his race results. The incident compounded an already difficult race day for the Mercedes driver.
The Miami Grand Prix sprint race added further challenges to Lewis Hamilton's season, as he faced a difficult duel with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen which cost him crucial points in the championship standings. The Mercedes star, who has been grappling to find consistent pace this season, was struggling with high drag and a low straight-line speed.
Hamilton’s woes didn’t stop there. Following the race, a penalty was applied, converting an earlier drive-through speeding penalty into a harsh 20-second time penalty, which ultimately caused him to drop out of the points from an eighth-place finish. As the race unfolded, Hamilton was already struggling to regain ground during this intense battle on track with Magnussen. Magnussen himself was not without controversy, receiving two 10-second penalties and one 5-second penalty, one for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, and another for a dangerous maneuver that pushed Hamilton off the track.
Amidst these skirmishes, at the front of the pack, Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing led confidently from pole to chequered flag of this sprint race, with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari trailing closely for a finish in second place. Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, rounded out the podium, securing a solid third-place finish and contributing valuable points to Red Bull's championship aspirations.
Throughout the race, the drivers battled fiercely under the humid Miami skies, with the circuit proving a testing ground for both man and machine for today's later qualifying session for Sunday's Grand Prix. Daniel Ricciardo, racing for RB, put up a remarkable fight to finish fourth after overtaking and then being retaken by Perez, showcasing some of the day's most spirited driving.
The challenges of the Miami GP will undoubtedly give the Mercedes team much to ponder as they work to refine car performance in the gap between the sprint race and qualifying.