F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Nearly 'Took Some Guy Out' as Reporter Caught Sleeping on Pits
During the second practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton narrowly avoided an accident in the pit lane, highlighting an ongoing safety issue in Formula 1. The incident reinforced the need for stringent safety protocols at one of the sport's most challenging circuits after the driver nearly hit a reporter who wasn't watching what they were doing in one of the most dangerous parts of the circuit.
At the recent Monaco Grand Prix, a potential disaster was narrowly averted when the 7-time champion almost collided with a pit lane reporter during the frantic second practice session. Hamilton reacted quickly, venting his frustration and concerns over the team radio:
“I just nearly took some guy out. We need to get rid of these people in front of our garage. That’s so dangerous.”
This incident at Monaco, known for its narrow and twisting street circuit that demands the utmost precision and safety, wasn't an isolated occurrence. The pit lane, particularly on a busy Friday, saw an increase in activity and crowding that could easily lead to accidents similar to what almost occurred with the Mercedes driver. In the same eventful weekend, an incident in the Formula 2 race underlined this risk when Aston Martin engineers narrowly missed being struck in a similarly congested pit lane.
Lewis Hamilton currently sits in the top 10 during a tense qualifying round in Monaco. This came after an optimistic FP1 and 2 for the driver. “It’s been a good day, definitely. The best day we’ve had on track. The car was positive. I enjoyed driving it. The track is amazing. The grip is quite good. We still have some challenges with the balance, but it looked strong. Definitely a more enjoyable ride than we’ve had here previously, in the scandalous two years," he said.