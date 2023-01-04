Skip to main content

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Sad News On Contract With Mercedes

"It won't be a long time now"

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about his contract with Mercedes which is due to expire at the end of 2023.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has recently explained that looking at Hamilton's contract is on his list of things to do over the winter break but there is no deadline for this at the moment. 

The seven-time champion has explained during an interview with Bild that they haven't started talking about the contract yet and revealed the sad truth that "it won't be a huge time now". He explained:

“We haven't started yet. So far, there has been no time for this, we were on the road.

“Sometimes you wake up and have this feeling: ‘I don't want to do this anymore’.

“And sometimes you wake up and think: ‘I can do other things all my life, there's definitely more I want to achieve’.

“It won't be a huge time now, but I will definitely stay.”

The British driver went on to explain that he has hopes of finishing his career on a high note taking his eighth world championship. He said:

“Quitting as a world champion is, I think, a dream that every athlete has – and so do I.

“For me, motorsport is not the most important thing either. When I was a kid, maybe it was. Probably also when I came to Formula 1.

“Since I've been in my 30s, I've realised that it's all about creating memories. With friends, with family.

“It's about key memories with the people who mean the most to you. That's what I focus on and plan things to create these moments. Because that's what you take with you in the long run.”

The Mercedes team had a difficult 2022 but they are looking ahead to the 2023 season with the significant improvements they made towards the end of last year, in the hopes to be more competitive against Red Bull and Ferrari

