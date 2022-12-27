Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 F1 season, taking the driver's championship title at the Japanese Grand Prix, winning the Austin Grand Prix a week later to take Red Bull to win the constructor's championship, and taking the record for the number of race wins in a season. Although they seems to fly through the season, the Belgian-Dutch driver has revealed there is sometimes friction behind the scenes in order to improve.

Speaking to the New York Times, Verstappen talked of the relationships back in the garage and that they have to be brutally honesty with each other in order to be making the necessary improvements. He explained:

"We always have a very honest conversation about it. Sometimes, you disagree on things, and that’s fine. That’s how it works in life, but it’s always very important to be honest with each other, and really say when something is not correct."

Despite the 2022 season only just ending, the driver's and teams are already looking ahead to the upcoming 2023 season, and Verstappen is looking to have a similar performance to take his third championship win. He continued:

"At the end of the day, it’s all about who designs the best car, who comes up with the more clever ideas."

Verstappen also revealed that he believes there is still a lot of work to be done back in the factory, even though he had such a good points lead on the other driver's. Charles Leclerc will be coming back fighting with his new Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, and Lewis Hamilton will be hoping Mercedes will be back to their former championship-winning glory.

Fans are already counting down the days to the 2023 season opening race in Bahrain on Sunday 5th March.