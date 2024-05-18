F1 News: Max Verstappen On Imola GP Pole Position As He Equals 'Very Special' Record
Max Verstappen captured pole position at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, tying Ayrton Senna's record of eight consecutive poles. This achievement coincides with the 30th anniversary of Senna's passing.
Surpassing expectations given his difficult start to the race weekend, the Red Bull driver's remarkable effort not only solidified his position at the front of the grid tomorrow but also saw him equal a historic record set by the legendary Ayrton Senna.
During his post-qualifying interview, the three-time champion commented:
"A difficult weekend so far, even this morning. Incredibly happy to be on pole here. I didn't expect that. We made some final changes before Qualifying and they seemed to make it feel better. I could push harder.
"This track is unbelievable. To be on the limit here in Qualifying, close to the gravel, I touched the gravel in the last corner. The adrenaline is very, very high."
Reflecting on the historical context of his achievement, Verstappen explained:
"It's a great start to the year and very special. It's 30 years since he passed away, so very pleased to get pole and in a way it's a nice memory to him. He was an incredible F1 driver, especially in Qualifying. A great day for him, a great day for the team. I'm very, very happy."
Joining Verstappen on the front row tomorrow will be McLaren driver Oscar Piastri who put in the second-fastest time, followed by his teammate Lando Norris, who secured his maiden F1 win in Miami. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate had a tougher time in Qualifying and did not make it into Q3, leaving him starting the race tomorrow from 11th position on the grid.