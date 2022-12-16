Mercedes have done a lot over years as a team as well as the team principal Toto Wolff and driver's Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Just recently we found out about the team working with Hamilton to make it possible for his brother, Nicolas who is disabled, to have his F1 experience in the simulator.

Along with Hamilton's many efforts to bring more diversity into the sport and his fight against racism, the team have joined up with the F1 icon to launch Ignite. Ignite is "a joint charitable initiative to support greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport." Back in July 2022, they sold Wolff's special edition IWC watch at an auction to raise money for the charity.

Lewis Hamilton spoke about the charity when it launched, he said:

“Mercedes have long supported my ambition to improve diversity and inclusion within the motorsport industry. I am so thrilled that, through Ignite, we are able to formally work together to achieve this. "Diverse workforces are not only more successful but are also the morally correct approach for any industry. The findings of The Hamilton Commission have provided us a fantastic base to begin our work, and I am confident that Ignite will result in real, tangible change within motorsport. "For 15 years, I have remained one of the few Black employees within Formula 1, and I am proud that my work with Mercedes is going to change that for the better.”

Toto Wolff

The Mercedes team principal and CEO has done a huge amount for charity over the years and has also raised awareness for mental health.

Wolff spoke out about his own mental health during World Mental Health Day. He said:

"Mental health is at the core of wellbeing. For me, talking to somebody has become a routine. Online psychological support is important and essential to get a neutral opinion. It's great to have friends and family that support you but speaking to somebody that isn't influenced by a family setting is key and it also helps you to find out what really excites you."

Wolff is also the vice chairman of the Mary Bendet Foundation. According to the charity's website:

"The Mary Bendet Foundation was founded to honor the life of our amazing and joyful friend Mary. The foundation helps deprived children from difficult backgrounds. Enabling them to enjoy life, empowering them to improve and preparing them for successful futures."

We have also recently found out that the team have signed Mick Schumacher the reserve driver for 2023. Wolff was a big part in this decision and seems to have almost taken Schumacher under his wing. Wolff said before signing Mick to the team:

"Mick is someone that has always been close to our heart because of Michael, or the whole Schumacher family. Ralf was in a DTM for a long time for us, his son races Mercedes [cars] in GTs. He’s an intelligent, well-mannered young man, [and] he’s been very successful in junior formulas. “We believe that we can look after him if the situation were to happen and with someone that fits the team, but we haven’t really put pen to paper, we haven’t really come anywhere close to any terms. “I’m saying that openly because I think he just fits and now we need to make it happen, if he wants to, Sabine [Kehm, Schumacher’s manager] wants to, and then we see where that goes to.”

Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time champion is the first and only black Formula 1 driver and he has become a huge advocate in support of activism to combat racism and is pushing for more diversity in motorsport. On top of this, Hamilton does a lot for environmental and social activism.

Hamilton knelt down before every race during the 2020 season in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Writing on Instagram at the time, Hamilton called out those in Formula 1 who were not doing anything. He wrote:

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice. Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. "I'm one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone... I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you. ... I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. "There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change. This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over. ... The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism and that we are all the same. "We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to."

Hamilton also established The Hamilton Commission in 2020 with the Royal Academy of Engineering. The commission has been working on helping young people from black backgrounds get into motorsport or other engineering sectors by gaining experience in science, technology, engineering, and maths.

The Mercedes driver was awarded the Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award for his involvement in the fight against racism.

This only covers a small amount of what Hamilton has done and is doing for charities and public awareness.

George Russell

Russell had his F1 rookie season in 2019 with Williams before moving up to Mercedes in 2022. In March 2021 Russell became the director of the Grand Prix Driver's Association, replacing Romain Grosjean when he left the sport to go to IndyCar.

Russell's role in the Driver's Association is to be the voice of the driver's to help improve the safety standards within the sport for driver's as well as the spectators, and to improve the sporting regulations. Russell has spoken about the role: