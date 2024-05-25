F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Has Asked to Race Alongside Max Verstappen in Surprise Admission
Sebastian Vettel, the decorated F1 driver withi four championships to his name, marked the racing legacy of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger at Imola by driving a vintage 1993 McLaren. At the same time, discussions about Vettel’s possible re-entry into Formula 1 have been reignited, with Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko admitting that the German had asked to race alongside Max Verstappen.
Vettel, who left Aston Martin at the end of the 2022 season and retired from his illustrious F1 career at the same time, has expressed keen interest in getting behind the wheel again if a competitive opportunity arises. Despite being 36, he has shown an interest in rejoining the grid, having informally approached several teams about a possible seat, according to Marko. However, Sebastian’s prospects seem dim due to the limited availability of competitive openings and a less enthusiastic response from the principal players in the paddock.
Marko, Vettel’s mentor from his days in Red Bull’s junior team and a key decision-maker at the Milton Keynes team, has been quite blunt about the prospects of a Vettel comeback.
"If I'm correctly informed, it's more in the direction of Porsche and long-distance racing," Marko admitted during an interview on the Formula1.de YouTube channel, translated by Google. "He kept asking us. But next to Verstappen, I don't think it would be a pleasant time for him."
Marko remarked, "Comeback? Where?" underscoring the slim chances Vettel faces. His advice leans towards the idea of endurance racing, speculating that Vettel may be in discussions with Porsche for opportunities in the World Endurance Championship.
The sentiment around Vettel remains respectful, especially given his past achievements and championships, yet as with many sports, F1 is relentlessly forward-looking. The consensus suggests that while Vettel's interests might incline towards a Formula 1 come back, his era as a leading driver in the sport's top echelon may very well be at its closure, turning the page towards endeavors that align more comprehensively with his current professional and personal context.