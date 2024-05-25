F1 News: Max Verstappen Opens Up on Red Bull Contract Exit
Max Verstappen has committed to Red Bull Racing through 2028, citing strong personal loyalty and a good working relationship as key reasons for his decision. He expressed a desire to possibly conclude his racing career with the team, despite interest from Mercedes.
There has been a huge amount of speculation about an early exit out of the Milton-Keynes-based squad for Verstappen following the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner and the upcoming departure of chief technical officer Adrian Newey. Mercedes has reportedly shown an interest in signing the three-time champion as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who moves to Ferrari in 2025. However, Verstappen has drawn a line under the rumors confirming that he is "loyal" to Red Bull.
During an interview with The Guardian in Monaco, Verstappen commented:
"I am quite a loyal person and it is something that means a lot to me. That is what I request from the team and so far that has always been great and that is what I want to keep for a long time. It would be amazing to finish my career here at Red Bull. All the years staying basically at one team would be incredible."
The Dutch driver also commented on his ongoing passion for the sport. He explained:
“I have never seen F1 as a job.
"It all started as a hobby, a passion which became a profession. It’s not really a job, of course the driving is what I really love. Going on the limit in a fast car is really, really nice. It’s more the things around it that make it feel like a job, the things that are not that enjoyable.”