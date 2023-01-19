Recently retired F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has posted a throwback photo of him as a young boy in his karting days being coached by seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, and fans are going wild for it.

The four-time champion has melted fans hearts with the post with some saying that it "hit different". Vettel has said publicly that Schumacher has been one of his biggest inspirations in his driving career and the pair went on to have a strong friendship and Vettel went on to become Schumacher's son, Mick's, godfather.

Fans reacted to the post in the comments with emotional responses. One fan wrote:

"Them Michael posts just hit different."

Another fan referred to Mick posting photos of him and his father on his 54th birthday at the same time. They wrote:

"Naah, why Mick and Seb postin Michael same day??? Just a Coincidence I hope" [sic]

Someone else commented:

"I'm not crying...you are!"

Another fan wrote:

"i don’t want to cry but now you are making me to" [sic]

It has been just over nine years since Schumacher's horrific skiing accident which left him with severe brain injuries. His family have remained extremely private since, only rarely giving updates. It is known that the German driver is continuing his recovery in his home in Switzerland.

Schumacher is considered one of the greatest F1 drivers in history. He won his first two championships with Benetton and a further five when he drove for Ferrari. He holds the record number of championship wins with Lewis Hamilton. As well as his championship wins, he achieved 91 race wins, 155 podium finishes, 68 pole positions, and 77 fastest laps throughout his long and successful career.

Vettel retired at the end of the 2022 season and has not confirmed what he is planning to do next. Vettel has championed Mick Schumacher throughout his F1 career being a huge role model for him. Mick left the Haas team last year and is now heading into the 2023 season as Mercedes reserve driver.