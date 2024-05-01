F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Met With Fred Vasseur - 'Announcement of the Signing Will Be Made'
Adrian Newey, one of the few masterminds behind Red Bull Racing's success, is reportedly in discussions with Ferrari's team principal Fred Vasseur. This move comes as Newey prepares to depart Red Bull in early 2025.
The Miami paddock is currently buzzing with the news that Adrian Newey, one of the sport's most renowned technical minds, is poised to meet with Ferrari's Fred Vasseur. This development surfaces as Newey announced his departure from Red Bull Racing by early 2025, where he has been pivotal to the team's numerous successes since 2006.
Newey's tenure at Red Bull has been nothing short of revolutionary, having been integral to securing 13 World Championships — seven drivers' and six constructors' titles. Known for his visionary approach to F1 car design, his strategies have led to 118 race wins and over 100 pole positions. However, despite this legendary status, Newey has expressed his intention to leave, aiming to explore new horizons and challenges beyond his current scope.
“I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself," he said in a statement from the team. "In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the team my focus will lie there. I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication, and hard work. It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set,” said Newey.
Concurrently, troubling headwinds have been brewing within the Red Bull camp. Issues surrounding team politics and internal cohesion have surfaced, especially relating to Horner's management. Despite these challenges, Red Bull has maintained competitive performances on the track, with their current season contender, the RB20, showing formidable pace.
The prospect of Newey transferring to Ferrari has ignited speculation and anticipation within the racing community. It is understood that Vasseur, having already made a high-profile acquisition in Lewis Hamilton, is keen on fortifying his team with top-tier technical expertise, believing Newey to be a crucial piece in Ferrari's puzzle to reclaiming championship glory.
According to Gazzetta, Newey met with the Scuderia chief in London yesterday, and after this discussion, Ferrari will likely confirm Newey will be joining the team after the Miami Grand Prix. This will mean he can begin working on the 2026 car.
"It is likely that the announcement of the signing will be made after the [Miami] GP," the article reads.
As this story develops, all eyes will be on Newey's next move and how his immense technical knowledge may shift the balance of power in Formula 1.