Miami Grand Prix Results after Several Overnight Changes Confirmed
The Miami Grand Prix, famed for its vibrant atmosphere and challenging circuit, concluded with significant post-race adjustments that changed the race’s final standings. Following a thorough review by race stewards, penalties were applied to several drivers, significantly affecting their results.
Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, originally finishing fourth, faced a setback after the stewards reviewed a Lap 40 incident involving a collision with McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Sainz attempted an ambitious overtaking maneuver that resulted in contact, damaging Piastri’s front wing. The stewards handed Sainz a five-second penalty for causing the collision, which shifted him down to fifth place in the final standings. This decision benefited Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who moved up to take the fourth spot.
Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen of Haas also found himself under scrutiny by the FIA stewards for two separate incidents during the race. The first incident involved a crash with Williams' rookie Logan Sargeant, for which Magnussen received a ten-second penalty. Furthermore, Magnussen’s team saw him enter the pit lane without changing tires, contravening the race regulations. This resulted in a substantial twenty-second penalty. These compounded penalties placed Magnussen at the back of the grid at the 19th position, only ahead of Logan Sargeant (DNF).
Lando Norris of McLaren took the honors of the first place, followed by Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.
- 1st: Lando Norris, McLaren
- 2nd: Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +7.612s
- 3rd: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +9.920s
- 4th: Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +14.650s
- 5th: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +16.407s
- 6th: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, +16.585s
- 7th: Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB, +26.185s
- 8th: George Russell, Mercedes, +34.789s
- 9th: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +37.107s
- 10th: Esteban Ocon, Alpine, +39.746s
- 11th: Nico Hulkenberg, Hare, +40.789s
- 12th: Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +44.958s
- 13th: Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +49.756s
- 14th: Guanyu Zhou, Stake, +49.979s
- 15th: Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB, +50.956s
- 16th: Valtteri Bottas, Stake, +52.356s
- 17th: Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +55.173s
- 18th: Alexander Albon, Williams, +76.091s
- 19th: Kevin Magnussen, Hare, +84.683s
- 20th: Logan Sargeant, Williams, (DNF)