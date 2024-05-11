100X Shows Announces the Ranch Fuel™ Super Slide
100X Shows and Ranch Fuel Energy Drink™ are proud to announce their partnership to debut the Ranch Fuel™ Super Slide at the 100X Cowtown Classic in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 17, 2024. This event is sure to become a highlight for spectators and exhibitors – featuring everyone’s favorite reining maneuver – the slide. This event is the first of its kind to bring the honed skill and raw talent of equine athletes in a spectator-friendly style to the Will Rogers Coliseum.
The contest is open to all, with no separation between open and non-pro riders. Each rider may enter up to two horses, and they do not need to own the horse they compete with. With a staggering $150,000 added in prize money, the competition is set to be fierce as riders slide their way to the top.
Judging Criteria:
The maneuver will be judged on the run into the arena and the sliding stop, with no backing up permitted.
A panel of four judges will evaluate performances based on the standard criteria outlined in the National Reining Horse Association handbook:
- Approach
- Form and style
- Degree of difficulty
- Finesse/willingness
- Physicality
Judges will score performances from zero to ten using half point increments, with a score of ten representing perfection. All scores from the judging panel will be counted, with no marker penalties applied.
Additional Guidelines:
- Competitors are required to wear Western attire, including a long-sleeved button-down shirt and a cowboy hat.
- Entry fees will be determined by show management.
“We’re really excited to debut this class at the Cowtown Classic. Our hope is to see the industry’s most iconic horses enter the show-pen for big money,” said Carter Smith, co-founder and principal of 100X Shows. “The slide is a crowd favorite, so we’re looking forward to seeing these incredible athletes perform at the 100X Cowtown Classic.”
This electric atmosphere of the competition pairs naturally with America’s Energy Drink and Super Slide title sponsor, Ranch Fuel™.
“Because Ranch Fuel Energy Drink is all about shining a light on western sports, the Ranch Fuel™ Super Slide is a pinnacle opportunity to introduce new people to the reining horse industry,” said Maddie Weber, marketing director at Ranch Fuel. “There’s nothing more impressive than how huge these horses can stop. I’m excited for spectators to have the chance to see it first-hand.”
If you’re unable to make it to Fort Worth – don’t worry! This contest will be streamed online and will also continue throughout the year at other 100X shows including the 100X European Classic in Paris, France, and the 100X Brazos Slide in Waco, TX.
To purchase tickets and for more information on the Ranch Fuel™ Super Slide, visit 100Xshows.com.
About 100X Cowtown Classic:
The 100X Cowtown Classic is a premier reining event dedicated to showcasing the talents of 4-year-old horses and supporting stallion owners. With a substantial prize purse exceeding $2 million dollars, this event has quickly risen to prominence within the reining community, attracting top-tier competitors and enthusiasts from around the globe. The 100X Cowtown Classic is committed to fostering the growth and development of the reining sport while providing an unparalleled experience for participants and spectators alike.