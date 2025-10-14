1985 Gold Buckle Winners Set To Be Honored for 40th Anniversary in Las Vegas

Each year, the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) takes over Las Vegas, Nev., for roughly half the month of December. The top 15 cowboys and cowgirls of the PRCA and WPRA in eight rodeo events become the stars of the show for 10 rounds of rodeo.

Held at the Thomas and Mack Center, December 4-13, the NFR brings in thousands of fans and enthusiasts to transform Vegas into "Cowboy Town." 2025 will be extra action-packed, marking 40 years of the NFR in Las Vegas.

The NFR was previously held in Oklahoma City, Okla., and although you would never guess it now - there was a time when the move was questioned. Las Vegas and the NFR are now synonymous after 40 years of rodeo's biggest show being held in Sin City.

To commemorate this milestone, the 1985 World Champions will be honored at this year’s “Super Bowl of Rodeo.” The past, present, and future will collide as rodeo remembers some of the trailblazers who helped build the sport four decades ago.

1985 WPRA and PRCA World Champions:

Joe Beaver | Fernando Sam-Sin

- Barrel Racing: Charmayne James

- Bareback Riding: Lewis Feild

- Steer Wrestling: Ote Berry

- Team Roping Header: Jake Barnes

- Team Roping Heeler: Clay O'Brien-Cooper

- Saddle Bronc Riding: Brad Gjermundson

- Tie-Down Roping: Joe Beaver

- Bull Riding: Ted Nuce

- Bullfighting: Rob Smets

A full series of articles featuring the 1985 and 2024 World Champions can be found here. All of the above are set to be honored in Las Vegas, with the exception of Feild, who will be honored posthumously. Feild passed away at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Buzz About Bullfighting

One of Rob Smets World Champion buckles. | Rob Smets

A post with over 500 shares circulated social media stating that Rob Smets, the 1985 World Champion Bullfighter, would not be present at the 40-year anniversary commemoration. The post, by Smets’ daughter, Corey Owens, further explained that bullfighting is no longer a recognized PRCA event and Wrangler Bullfighters are no longer a part of the NFR, as they were at that time.

Today, organizations and events such as Bullfighters Only exist to specifically foster the next generation of bullfighters. An updated post from Owens reports that Smets will now be a part of the celebration.

Smets not only has the 1985 gold buckle and World Champion saddle, he earned an NFR round buckle and won the NFR Average that year. He was inducted into the PRORODEO Hall of Fame in 2006, with 30+ years of bullfighting and five World Championships.

