Cody Webster Named Bull Fighter Of The Year After Bouncing Back From Injury

The National Finals Rodeo has officially ended, however prior to the jam packed 10 days of rodeo events, the Back Number Ceremony was held on Tuesday, December 2nd at the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas to celebrate and honor those in the rodeo community.

A celebration is well deserved as Cody Webster was named the 2025 PRCA Bullfighter of the Year for the sixth year in a row. This is an impressive feat as he just came off an injury he sustained earlier in the year. After shoulder surgery in August and months of rehab, he was finally cleared to return to the arena as one of the top bullfighters in the PRCA.

Webster was injured in May at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville, Tennessee. Thinking he could tough it out for the season, he began rehab in June, but soon discovered that wouldn’t be enough. He went back on the road and continued to suffer shoulder dislocations throughout the summer, which ultimately led to the surgery.

In an interview with PRCA News he said, "Sitting out in the arena after the dislocation, I knew at some point I was going to have to go get it fixed. I got to a point where I felt like I left it all on the dirt and knew I was good to go get surgery. The Top 15 bull riders that are here this week, the good Lord, my wife, my family, my friends, my partners ... everybody. This is for them."

Cody Webster Sees His 13th NFR After Coming Back From Injury

Webster is just completed his 13th straight NFR. He joins 10-time PRCA Bullfighter of the Year Dusty Tuckness, now in his 17th NFR, and Austin Ashley, who made his NFR debut. The trio was also in the arena with barrelman Dusty Myers, who made his first appearance in the barrel at the NFR and was a finalist for the Barrelman of the Year Award.

It was an entertaining run seeing these men in the NFR arena together, as they brought both laughs and protection to those who needed it.

Some other awards given included:

John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year: Austin Curtis

Photographer of the Year: Click Thompson

Polaris Remuda Award, Stock Contractor: Brookman Rodeo, Sidney, Mont.

Barrelman of the Year: Matt Merritt

Dress Act of the Year: Bobby Kerr.

For a full list of this years PRCA awards, head to prcarodeo.com.

