Round 6 of NFR Sees Kassie Mowry Pull Off Stunning Barrel Racing Feat

The barrel racing at the 2025 edition of the National Finals Rodeo has been full of incredible runs, surprises and just a little drama. At the beginning, the whole world had to wonder what horses would actually run down the alley.

Now that we seem to know or can at least make an educated guess, the drama has shifted to the nightly results. Round 6 was smoking hot around all three barrels. It was the fastest and the one with the most clean runs. Run after run fans were on the edge of their seats.

In World Champion fashion, Kassie Mowry took her second round win of the finals so far. Not only has she won two rounds, but she has done so on two different horses. A feat very few have ever achieved, if ever.

With few records to prove it, several long-time barrel racing fans and even barrel racers collaborated and could not come up with someone else who rode two different horses to two round wins at the same NFR.

Mowry Rides Cornbread to the Win

Mowry and Will | Nathan Meyer Photography

After taking the first round win aboard her incredibly talented big grey gelding, "Will" CP He Will Be Epic, Mowry vowed to stay on him until she felt like he needed a break. That came in Round No. 5 when she made the move to get aboard "Cornbread" Heavens Got Credit.

"To be honest it was kind of a wild ride tonight. I knew I needed to be more conservative than I was last night in my riding. Cornbread is aggressive on his own and I just needed to let him work. That was a great plan until he took off in the alleyway and my belt got hooked over the horn. So, if you notice in the video I am riding more forward than usual and it was because I was hooked. I guess it worked," Mowry laughed.

Cornbread took care of business for his new jockey. The two hadn't met before about a week ahead of the kickoff of the NFR. Mowry watched Cornbread's owner, Mindy Holloway, run the horse and win a big barrel race, and it got her attention.

"I needed a backup horse for the finals after I had decided to leave Jarvis at home. I knew this horse had won a lot, so I reached out to his owner. I literally just sort of high loped him through the pattern once and knew with Mindy's help, I could make it work. This really isn't my thing. I don't jump ride horses, and this is the first time I have ever outsourced a horse I didn't train," Mowry said.

Her fans likely never questioned the decision because Mowry appears to be able to ride anything. She proved it tonight.

"You know he is almost 100% opposite of Will. Cornbread is really aggressive and has a much different style. I knew I needed to be more conservative in my riding," Mowry said.

With her belt hooked over the horn, on a horse that she made her very first competitive run on the day before in Round No. 5 of the NFR, Mowry just rose to the occasion and earned her nickname yet again - "G.O.A.T."

Round 6 Results

1. Kassie Mowry, 13.42 seconds, $36,668

2. Halyn Lide, 13.47, $28,980

3. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 13.49, $21,882

4. Hailey Kinsel, 13.52, $15,377

5. Lisa Lockhart, 13.53, $9,463

6. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 13.62, $5,914

7. Katelyn Scott, 13.69

8. (tie) Emily Beisel and Andrea Busby, 13.72 each

10. Julie Plourde, 13.76

11. Carlee Otero, 13.78

12. Wenda Johnson, 13.79

13. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.86

14. Tayla Moeykens, 15.53

15. Tricia Aldridge, 18.43.

