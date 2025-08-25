2015 PRCA World Champion Bareback Rider Steven Peebles Recovery Update

You have to be tough to be a bareback rider and certainly the 2015 World Champion, Steven Peebles has proven that time and time again. While the arena posed many challenges for him over the years, Peebles has recently been in the fight of his life.

He had been on a family vacation and just returned home on July 21, 2025 when he started experiencing severe stomach pain. Peebles finally decided it was bad enough for a visit to the emergency room and that's when things got really serious quickly.

After initial evaluations and several tests, Peebles was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis. The events that followed required the seven-time NFR qualifying cowboy to be placed in an induced coma.

The rodeo and western industry has rallied around their champion providing funding in many different ways and support that can't be measured in dollars. Much to the delight of everyone following the recovery journey, Peebles has woken up from the coma and able to communicate with his supporters.

In the early morning hours on Monday, August 25 Peeble wrote to his fans on his Facebook account.

"Hey Everyone, I'm just waking up from my 'coma' over a month long. Just got released from ICU!" Peebles reported.

Being the champion that he is, the first thing he wanted to address was being grateful for all the support he has received. It has been amazing to watch the community rally for the Redmond, Oregon man and the efforts are not over.

At just 36 years old, Peebles has a lot of living yet to do and if his history of overcoming challenges can be taken into account, it won't be long before he is amazing his fans at his recovery.

As reported earlier by Rodeo On SI, Peebles faced a life-threatening injury in 2015 when a broken rib punctured an artery. Despite being told to take the sidelines and rest, the cowboy came back and not only qualified for the NFR but went on the win the World Championship the same year.

Even though Peebles has made incredible progress so far, he still has a long road of recovery ahead. Cards and checks made out to Steven can be sent to:

Steven Peebles

c/o Amy Peebles

5880 Spring Creek Road

Prineville, OR 97754

Venmo: @stevenpeeblesbenefit

-last four numbers of phone number are 3341

