World Champion Bareback Rider Steven Peebles Fighting for His Life
Steven Peebles was the 2015 World Champion Bareback Rider. He has been to the National Finals Rodeo an incredible seven times. Unfortunately, the cowboy has fallen on hard times. He has been in an induced coma for nearly two weeks following abdominal pain that turned out to be an acute pancreatitis attack.
On July 24, Peebles' family posted on his Facebook page to provide an update for everyone.
The Facebook post read, “After returning from a family vacation on Monday, Steven began experiencing severe stomach pain and made the decision to drive himself to the doctor. Upon evaluation, he was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, which required close monitoring and care.”
His condition progressed rapidly, leading to his admission to the ICU for more intensive treatment.
On July 27, Peebles’ family provided another update on his Facebook page, thanking everyone for their patience and concern during Peebles' first week in the ICU.
“We have been blessed with an incredible team of doctors and nurses who continue to do everything they can to support Steven’s healing journey. Yesterday, he was taken back into the operating room to change his wound dressing, replace his wound vac, and evaluate the extent of the damage he is currently facing. While the outcome was what the medical team expected given the severity of his injuries and illness, the road to recovery is going to be longer than anyone initially anticipated.”
Peebles' family appreciates everyone's ongoing love and support during his ICU stay.
Not Peebles First Rodeo with Recovery
This is not Peebles' first experience facing a "near-death" situation. In 2015, during his pursuit of another National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification and ultimately the gold buckle, he suffered a broken rib in July at a rodeo in Livingston, Mont. The injury punctured an artery.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, his traveling partner and fellow bareback rider, Brian Bain, postponed their plan to drive to Billings, Mont., to take Peebles to the local hospital.
Peebles was quoted as saying, "Otherwise I'd be lying on the side of the highway dead. They said I wouldn't have made it to Billings. By the time I got to the hospital, I only had 15 minutes or so to live.
"They went to work pretty fast and saved me. They were pumping blood in me as fast as they were pumping it out."
Peebles was encouraged to take three months off from competition to fully recover, but he had his sights set on another NFR qualification and in true cowboy fashion, returned to action in just six weeks.
Peebles acknowledged the challenges he faced, but ultimately, he not only qualified for the NFR but also won the World Championship.
Outpouring of Support
The rodeo community is rallying around Peebles and his family. The Baines family has put together a raffle with the support of several rodeos in the Northwest, including Sisters Rodeo, High Desert Stampede, Crooked River Roundup, Columbia River Circuit Finals, and General Duffy’s Watering Hole.
Raffle tickets are available for purchase in person this week at the Deschutes County Rodeo, which takes place Wednesday through Friday at 6:30 PM PST and 7:00 PM PST, or via Venmo. Please see the Facebook post for more information, as they continue to update raffle items.
Cards and checks made out to Steven can be sent to:
Steven Peebles
c/o Amy Peebles
5880 Spring Creek Road
Prineville, OR 97754
Venmo: @stevenpeeblesbenefit
-last four numbers of phone number are 3341