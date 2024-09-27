2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Contract Personnel Announced
The 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will take place December 5-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Each year, there is huge honor extended to the personnel selected to work the Super Bowl of rodeo.
Announcers
The announcers will be Randy Corley, Roger Mooney, and Wayne Brooks. Corley, who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2017, will make his 24th NFR appearance. It will also be Mooney's eighth appearance and Brooks' twelfth.
Livestock Superintendent
John Barnes will make his 19th consecutive NFR appearance, serving as livestock superintendent. Terry Autrey will be the assistant livestock superintendent.
Raina Hudson will serve as saddle horse boss.
Chute Bosses
Tony Amaral will be the chute boss for the timed events and Tom Neuens will serve as chute boss for the rough stock events.
Secretaries
In 2021, Sunni Deb Backstrom was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. She will serve as the NFR secretary for the 19th year in a row. Courtney Morehead will be the assistant secretary.
Timers
Nancy Dorenkamp and Michelle Corley were selected as timers, along with Kris Fleener, who will be making her second appearance.
Music Director
Josh Hilton was selected as music director and Brad Narducci as the assistant music director.
Specialty Acts
Tomas Garcilazo will return to Las Vegas with his beautiful horses to entertain the crowds in the Thomas and Mack. The talented and glamorous Madison MacDonald and Haley Proctor will showcase their incredible talent to wow the spectators.
Congratulations to all personnel and we will be looking forward to watching the 2024 National Finals Rodeo in just over 60 days.