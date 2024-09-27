Rodeo Daily

2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Contract Personnel Announced

Being chosen as contract personnel for the National Finals Rodeo is a huge milestone for those in professional rodeo

Teal Stoll

PRCA Pro Rodeo Facebook Page

The 2024 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will take place December 5-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Each year, there is huge honor extended to the personnel selected to work the Super Bowl of rodeo.

Announcers

The announcers will be Randy Corley, Roger Mooney, and Wayne Brooks. Corley, who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2017, will make his 24th NFR appearance. It will also be Mooney's eighth appearance and Brooks' twelfth.

Livestock Superintendent

John Barnes will make his 19th consecutive NFR appearance, serving as livestock superintendent. Terry Autrey will be the assistant livestock superintendent.

Raina Hudson will serve as saddle horse boss.

Chute Bosses

Tony Amaral will be the chute boss for the timed events and Tom Neuens will serve as chute boss for the rough stock events.

Secretaries

In 2021, Sunni Deb Backstrom was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. She will serve as the NFR secretary for the 19th year in a row. Courtney Morehead will be the assistant secretary.

Timers

Nancy Dorenkamp and Michelle Corley were selected as timers, along with Kris Fleener, who will be making her second appearance.

Music Director

Josh Hilton was selected as music director and Brad Narducci as the assistant music director.

Specialty Acts

Tomas Garcilazo will return to Las Vegas with his beautiful horses to entertain the crowds in the Thomas and Mack. The talented and glamorous Madison MacDonald and Haley Proctor will showcase their incredible talent to wow the spectators.

Congratulations to all personnel and we will be looking forward to watching the 2024 National Finals Rodeo in just over 60 days.

Published
Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News