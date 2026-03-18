Charmayne James Remains One of Rodeos Most Iconic Barrel Racers of All Time

March is Women’s History Month and rodeo wouldn’t be the sport it is today without the celebration of the women that paved the way. Barrel racer Charmayne James is one woman who has gone down in history as one of the most legendary racers to enter the arena.

World Champion By 14

Born in 1970, she began making waves early in her career. Written in a piece in American Cowboy, James won her first world championship title at just 14 years old, a feat that is unheard of even today.

What is even more impressive is that she went on to win the title 10 more times in a row. James won consecutive world titles from 1984 to 1993 and then won her 11th in 2002. She became one of the most decorated athletes in history, qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo 19 times and winning the average title seven times (1984, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1993, and 2003).

According to her biography on CharmayneJames.com, it was her father who introduced her to the art of horsemanship on their family farm in Clayton, New Mexico. Rodeo ran in her blood as her grandfather was a cowman and steer roper, and the lineage continues as her great-grandfather was a Choctaw Indian Light Horseman.

Her mother was ultimately a role model for the cowgirl as she also barrel raced and team roped, all while being a rodeo queen. Her older sisters inspired her to take on the challenge of horsemanship, as members of 4-H.

At 10 years old, James won her first All Around Cowgirl title riding Creamer, a borrowed rope horse, and her sister’s pole bending horse.

A Lifetime of Winning

It was this win that led to the decision to enter the barrel racing arena, and in just four years, she took home the world title on a horse she trained named Scamper. A horse who had never seen a barrel quickly became a star. In 1982, the pair began winning amateur rodeos across the midwest.

Scamper went on to become one of the most iconic barrel racing horses in history. James won nearly all her titles on his back and retired him in 1994 after they won over $1 million together. Her later wins came on the back of a former race horse named Cruiser.

James remains one of the all-time leading earners for the sport and holds more world championships than any other woman in professional sports. And more than any man or woman, she holds the record for most consecutive NFR qualifications.

James retired from professional rodeo in 2003 and these days, she is married with kids, and spends her time running barrel racing clinics and designs racing gear and saddles.