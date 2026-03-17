Anita Ellis' Historic Comeback Story Continues as She Advances in Houston

After a brain injury that prevented her from competing in the 2025 National Finals Rodeo, Anita Ellis is back and finding her rhythm again.

Ellis started Super Series V at RODEOHOUSTON strong with a 14.60-second run to win the first round. After another solid run in Round 2, Ellis finished third in the series behind Latricia Duke and Summer Kosel and will advance to the semi-finals. Also advancing is 2025 World Champion, Kassie Mowry.

2025 was the first year Ellis had made the cut for the NFR, so missing it was undoubtedly a challenging moment in her career. Despite that major setback, Ellis has dominated in the Texas Swing, as she won the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo just a few weeks ago.

More Results from Super Series V

Macy Young | WPRA

Sam Petersen, 2025 NFR Average Champion in the bareback riding, walked away with the Super Series win with a total of $5,500. Petersen got things rolling in Round 1 with an 80-point ride for fifth place, but he didn't stop there. He took second place in Round 2, then, to seal his position at the top, took the win in the final round with an 85.5-point ride aboard Little Bug of Bailey Pro Rodeo.

Joining Petersen in the semi-finals will be Kade Berry, Clay Jorgenson and Tanner Aus. Aus stayed consistent throughout the series, never placing lower than 3rd place. His strong finish with an 84.5-point ride in Round 3 vaulted him from the fifth-place spot into third in the Super Series.

In the steer wrestling, Dalton Massey claimed the championship guitar after winning the first two rounds and placing fourth in Round 3. Massey's season has been off to a slow start as he currently sits No. 46 in the world standings. A good showing at RODEOHOUSTON would be just what the doctor ordered to get him back into the race.

Mike McGinn pulled off a clutch performance in the final round of the series. Though he had some money won, he was still well short of moving on to the semi-finals. In the final hour with everything on the line, McGinn slammed his steer in 3.9 seconds to win Round 3.

Macy Young dominated in the breakaway roping, with her total earnings reaching $7,000, making her the winningest breakaway roper at RODEOHOUSTON so far. Young won Rounds 1 and 2 with times of 3.0 and 3.2 seconds. She then placed third in Round 3 with a 3.3-second run.

Beau Peterson kept the heat on throughout the series, placing in all three rounds and winning Round 3 with a lightning fast 2.4 seconds.

Super Series V Qualifiers

Tuf Cooper | Fernando Sam-Sin

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Tuf Cooper, $5,250; 2. Dylan Hancock, $3,750; 3. Brushton Minton, $3,250; 4. Cole Clemons, $3,000

Bareback Riding: 1. Sam Petersen, $5,500; 2. Kade Berry, $4,250; 3. Clay Jorgenson, $4,250; 4. Tanner Aus, $4,000

Team Roping: 1. Jr. Dees/Landen Glenn, $6,000 each; 2. Aaron Tsinigine/Jeremy Buhler, $4,500; 3. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, $3,750; 4. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, $3,750

Steer Wrestling: 1. Dalton Massey, $6,875; 2. Mike McGinn, $4,750; 3. Denell Henderson, $4,000; 4. Scott Guenthner, $2,875

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Damian Brennan, $7,000; 2. Layton Green, $4,500; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, $4,500; 4. Ryder Wright, $2,875

Barrel Racing: 1. LaTricia Duke, $7,000; 2. Summer Kosel, $4,000; 3. Anita Ellis, $3,625; 4. Kassie Mowry, $3,250

Breakaway: 1. Macy Young, $7,000; 2. Beau Peterson, $6,000; 3. Joey Williams, $2,250; 4. Taylor Munsell, $2,000

Bull Riding: 1. Tristen Hutchings, $6,550; 2. Ruger Piva, $5,750; 3. Tyler Taylor, $4,550; 4. TJ Gray, $3,800