2025 PRORODEO Hall of Fame Inductees Have Been Named
Being inducted into the PRORODEO Hall of Fame isn’t something one seeks to accomplish when one begins their professional rodeo career. But through their lifetime of accomplishments and passion for rodeo, people take notice and receive a phone call saying they've earned this prestigious title.
The star-studded 2025 inductees include one rodeo committee, three athletes, one stock contractor, two notable individuals, one timed-event horse, and contract personnel who have shaped the sport of rodeo as we know it today.
Three-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) saddle bronc Average Champion and six-time NFR qualifier, S.D. cowboy Tom Miller is inducted alongside Pam Minick as a notable in the rodeo industry. Miller not only had a successful career inside the arena but stayed involved in rodeo as a PRCA judge for more than 20 years.
From Miss Rodeo America to 1982 WPRA Breakaway World Champion to a rodeo commentator, Minick receives recognition for her impact on the industry.
Stran Smith qualified for the NFR in tie-down roping ten times during his career. During his career, he faced many misfortunes, including a stroke and his horse suddenly and tragically passing away. However, Smith showed true cowboy grit and perseverance when he left the NFR as the average and world champion in 2008.
With a record-setting 816 points on 10 head during the 2000 NFR,10 NFR qualifications, and two-time Rodeo Salinas champion, Jeff Collins is on the list of 2025 inductees.
Mack Altizer, a true pioneer in rodeo production, who owned Bad Company Rodeo stock contracting firm, is now cemented into rodeo history. Known for transforming and bringing back energy to bull riding that was becoming non-existent, Altizer brought music, lights, and excitement, but most importantly, he advocated for a high payout for contestants.
Steve Purcella set the bar high for former and current team roping athletes. His resume includes 12 qualifications to the NFR and an average champion title in 1996.
Calling Joseph, Ore., home, stock contractor, and rodeo producer, Harley Tucker is among the greats recognized for his stock. While his passing in 1960 was sudden, he reigned as the largest stock contractor then and produced 25 rodeos in the Pacific Northwest every year. Chief Joseph Days named their arena after him. He’s been inducted into other halls of fame, which include the Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame, the St.Paul Rodeo Hall of Fame, and the National Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Standout animal athletes are at the forefront of aiding cowboys to become World Champions and steer wrestling horse RTR Little Willy not only did that once but three times. He has become an icon, which earned him a spot in the PRORODEO Hall of Fame.
After 107 years of rodeo, the Livermore Stockman’s Rodeo is also inducted in 2025.
Joyce (Burke) Loomis Kernek, the 1970 WPRA World Champion Barrel Racer, is set to be inducted. In 1970, she started the season in the number one spot and ended there, proving that she was a cowgirl through and through.
Last but not least, two-time NFR bullfighter and 1982 Wrangler World Champion Bullfighter Skipper Voss, who many bullfighters have and will continue to look up to, will be honored at the induction ceremony in July.
These inductees have paved the way and helped shape rodeo as we know it today. Congratulations to these individuals!