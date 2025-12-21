NFR Rough Stock Rookies Proved They Belong on Rodeo’s Biggest Stage

The National Finals Rodeo was packed with 10 full days of action from the best of the best rodeo athletes in the country. While some were taking another chance at earning themselves a world title, others had the opportunity for the first time. Rough stock rookies came to play and even showed up their veteran competitors on more than one occasion.

Sam Petersen Brought Home Average Title at First NFR

There were four bareback riders taking on the Thomas & Mack arena for the first time, and they proved they earned their spots to compete there. This included Sam Petersen, who had a near picture-perfect debut as he took home the first-place $94,000 average check by the end of it.

He rose through the ranks quickly as he earned paychecks in seven out of 10 rounds. His best performance came on the back of Resistol's Secrets Out, owned by Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, where he scored an 88.75 and placed second in the go-round three. Even though he didn’t win a round, his consistency from beginning to end was what brought him to the top of the average.

Petersen came into the NFR at No. 2, with Jess Pope close behind, but his ability to bring in just over $216,000 propelled him to become the Reserve World Champion, just behind Rocker Steiner.

Wacey Schalla and the horse Trooper winning a fourth place check in round three of the bareback riding at the 2025 NFR | Nathan Meyer Photograph

This was Wacey Schalla’s first time coming out of the yellow bucking chutes in the bareback riding, but you could never tell, as he was easily one of the best to watch all week long. Prior to the NFR, he sat at No. 13, but his skills on the back of a horse pushed him into the No. 5 spot as he won over $100,000 during these finals.

Schalla became the youngest cowboy in PRCA to cross the $1 million mark after he placed sixth in the average and earned seven paychecks in the barebacks alone. His highest-marked ride of the week was on Resistol's Secrets Out from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo with an 89.75-point ride in Round 10 to cap off a stellar week of bronc riding.

Waylon Bourgeois and Jacek Frost saw the ups and downs of the Thomas & Mack arena. Unfortunately, the lows were too low, so neither would earn a check in the average, but they still performed well. Bourgeois earned a Round 3 win but fell in the ranks after that, despite earning more than a few paychecks.

Frost had a less-than-ideal NFR run as he won one check in round 4 and finished 14th in the average as he only covered seven of his horses. This wasn’t a storybook finals by any means but he will be back with a chip on his shoulder.

Saddle Bronc Rookies Down on Their Luck at First NFR

Weston Patterson | PRCA File Photo by Mallory Beinborn

Weston Patterson and Q Taylor felt the pressure during their time in Las Vegas. From the jump, Taylor struggled to get his bearings on the largest stage of his career. He inched his way to a paycheck for the first time in Round 4, but that would be his only check as he was on the outside looking in to the winners' circle.

Patterson had a better start, earning second in Round 1 but he struggled to stay consistent as he didn’t break the top five again until Round 7. Despite the slow start, he bounced back in Round 8, taking home the win with an 89-point ride on Cowboy Fool from Summit Pro Rodeo bringing his total NFR earnings to $84574..

Bull Riding Rookies Took Over The Thomas & Mack Arena

Luke Mackey | Nathan Meyer Photography

There was no shortage of bull riders entering the Thomas & Mack arena for the first time. Seven of the 15 athletes who earned a qualification were rookies as they worked all season to do so among legends in the sport, and hopefully dethrone some of the greats like Stetson Wright.

The most solid rookie performance came from Luke Mackey, who placed third in the average and jumped to No. 7 in the world standings, just behind fellow rookie Bryce Jensen. Mackey took home five paychecks, with his best ride coming from Huckleberry from Legend Rodeo Stock, LLC for 87 points during Round 8, where he finished fifth.

Jenson was just behind Mackey in the average at No. 4. Although he had a slow start, he came out strong by night four, earning a round win. After that, he was on fire, placing towards the top almost every night and winning over $216,000.

Other rookies, Hudson Bolton, Qynn Andersen, Rawley Johnson, Jesse Petri, and Mason Moody also made their mark throughout the week. Moody, Anderson and Bolton all finished in the top 10. Anderson managed a Round 9 win, but it wasn’t enough to propel him in the standings.

Two of these seven weren’t just NFR rookies but were rookies in general. Anderson and Bolton were both in the running for the Resistol Rookie of the Year award. Bolton pulled just one place higher than Anderson, putting him ahead in the race for that title.

These rough stock rookies may have only taken their first swing at the Thomas & Mack arena, but it’s easy to tell it won’t be their last. After 10 of the hardest rodeo days yet, next year will prove if their first NFR trip was a fluke, or not.

