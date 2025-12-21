Riley Webb Discusses Journey to History-Making Third World Title

There isn't a person in the western industry who doesn't know of 22-year-old Riley Webb and what he can do with a rope. Anyone who watches him rightfully describes him as a well-oiled machine who has mastered what it takes to win. Clearly, he is making history and joining legendary ropers as he just took home his third consecutive world title with only one other cowboy to ever do so in the tie-down roping, the late Roy Cooper.

If Webb feels any sort of pressure from the incredibly high bar that he continues to raise, you would never know it. Ultimately, that goes back to what he does day in and day out as a young man who is anything but bored with the basics.

There isn't a day that he isn't roping, whether that is with his breakaway roping phenom girlfriend Josie Conner or side by side with some of the best in the business, Joel Harris and Zack Jongbloed.

"Feeding off of each other is so important, and seeing your friends succeed is just as fun as your own success, as we are always pushing each other to get better," said Webb.

Nathan Meyer Photography

If they aren't roping out of the box, then they are flanking and tying. If they aren't flanking and tying, then they are roping the dummy. Rinse and repeat.

No matter how much someone wins or how good they are, there are always critics and outside noise, so when asked how he deals with it, he gave the best answer possible:

"The people who are talking are usually have-beens or never-was. I control what I can control and make sure I am as prepared as I can be going into each run and just go take care of my own job," said Webb, and it is more than safe to say that is what he does.

Webb's Consistent 2025 Run

Nathan Meyer Photography

There isn't enough time or space on a page to put into words what Webb is doing to everyone else who is seemingly roping for second place. After taking home more than $250,000 he broke his own season earnings record with $555,544 to win his third gold buckle by more than $166,000.

Six of his 10 runs were sub-8.00 second runs and by the end of his finals he average 8.2 seconds a calf and that was with his round five calf kicking him well passed 11.0 seconds.

Round One: 7.9, 3rd/4th

Round Two: 9.0

Round Three: 7.0, 1st

Round Four: 8.1

Round Five: 11.3

Round Six: 7.5, 4th/5th

Round Seven: 7.8, 2nd

Round Eight: 8.5, 6th

Round Nine: 7.5, 3rd

Round Ten: 7.7, 3rd

It is hard to grasp that this Texas cowboy is only 22 years old, a terrifying thought for his competitors. Webb is far from done as he plans to do this as long as his body allows, and right now, he is seemingly getting better (another scary thought). The road to another gold buckle is well underway, and he is more than capable of making history once again.

