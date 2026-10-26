2026 Mountain States Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year Dominates the MSCF

Just Another Pac Bar, better known as DT stole the show at the 2026 MSCF.

The pretty palamino gelding known in the steer wrestling world as DT, brought three cowboys along with him to the 2026 MSCF, brothers Jace & Kall Mayfield, and 8-time NFR qualifier Nick Guy.

DT started the MSCF off voted by his peers as the 2026 MSCF AQHA Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year. But that was just the beginning of success for the flashy gelding's finals.

DT | Alyssa Guy

Jace Mayfield captilized on DT and won the first round with a 4.2 second round. Nick Guy rode DT to third place with a 4.9 second run, and Kall Mayfield spilt 4th, 5th, & 6th with a 5.2. DT helped the traveling partners pocket over $3,500 in Round No. 1.

DT and Kall Mayfield split Round 2 after their 4.2-second run. DT added another $2k to his weekend's winnings.

Winning the first two rounds was not enough as DT brought Jace Mayfield back to the top of the round with a 4.1-second run in Round 3 and Nick and DT placed third in Round 3 with his 4.7 second run. DT banked another $3,300 in round three.

Nick Guy drew a great third-round steer, and after the steer stumbled, he was awarded an extra steer. Disappointed he didn't get a chance at his drawn steer, Guy still capitalized on the extra, but more importantly, his run allowed him to take the average win.

DT brought all three of his cowboys to the top 4 in the average race. Guy won the average with 15.2 on three head. Jace was 15.5 on three, placing third in the average, and Kall was 15.8 on three, placing fourth. DT added another $5,900 from the average placings.

Over three round DT added $14,800 to his LTE, and as Guy puts it, "He just proved why he was voted Horse of the Year.”

DT and the Guy children | Alyssa Guy

After winning the average and being asked what is next, Guy replied, "Down time spent with my family, give DT a bit of a break, and see how the spring rodeos treat them.”

Guy purchased DT in 2024 from Rod and Holly Brown. Eli Lord got DT started in the steer wrestling and shortly after Nick purchased the gelding. Now DT has a LTE of 200K+, a Horse of the Year title, a MSCF Average title, and three circuit finals round wins next to his name.

In 2026, the Mayfield brothers took an interest in DT and traveled with the veteran cowboy who owned him. Guy and his wife, Alyssa, will now be "handing the reins over to the Mayfield brothers to continue their journey."