Championship Contenders Headline Saturday Night at 50th INFR in Las Vegas

The Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) is set to crown champions at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night. 2026 marks 50 years of INFR World Champions, and the competition for gold buckles this year is fierce.

After a season of rodeos on the INFR Tour, the top 32 timed event and 24 rough stock contestants in each event qualified for the pinnacle of INFR action.

In Las Vegas, those athletes have competed in three rounds, with the top 16 (timed event) and 12 (rough stock) in the aggregate qualifying for the Championship Round.

The World Champions will be determined after one final run or ride, so it has all come down to this. In all events except Ladies Barrel Racing, competitors will run from slowest to fastest in the final round. Let's take a look at the gold buckle contenders for 2026.

Bareback Riding

Just 10 points separate the top four cowboys returning in the bareback riding race, so this will be a tight battle.

1 Conner Heinert - Rapid City, SD | 144

2 Shain Begay - Rock Point, AZ | 145

3 Ty Ferguson - Foremost, AB | 157

4 Wyatt Betony - Tonalea, AZ | 157

5 Will Demontigny - Dunseith, ND | 160

6 Isaiah Tom - Gallup, NM | 185

7 Alvaro Begay - Nazlini, AZ | 186

8 Clay Ramone - Riverton, UT | 213

9 Earl Tsosie Jr. - Indian Wells, AZ | 223

10 Cauy Betony - Tonalea, AZ | 226

11 Lucas Yellowhawk - Blunt, SD | 227

12 Steven Dewolfe - Buffalo Gap, SD | 232

Steer Wrestling

Chance Howard holds the lead, but his competitors are not far behind.

1 Dane Creighton - Standoff, AB | 112.40

2 Rilee Fisher - Ashland, MT | 112.40

3 Rooster Yazzie - Brimhall, NM | 111.18

4 Nolan Conway - Cut Bank, MT | 110.98

5 Dontre' Goff - Henryetta, OK | 109.88

6 Joe Wilson - Martin, SD | 108.39

7 Kyle Smith - Crownpoint, NM | 30.61

8 Tylon Tsosie - Crownpoint, NM | 30.32

9 Dylan Lucero - Yatahey, NM | 28.88

10 Collin Johnson - Browning, MT | 23.03

11 Dakota Louis - Browning, MT | 20.73

12 Shane Day Chief - Standoff, AB | 20.56

13 Tydon Tsosie - Crownpoint, NM | 18.47

14 Kaden Conway - Wickenberg, AZ | 17.12

15 Brock Belkham - Flandreau, SD | 16.59

16 Chance Howard - Sallisaw, OK | 15.70

Ladies Breakaway Roping

Another tight race, it could be any cowgirl's game in the breakaway roping, but Audrey Fish has the top spot heading into the final night.

1 Lillian Lupe - Whiteriver, AZ | 117.52

2 Camryn Fry - Quapaw, OK | 116.56

3 Sammy Jo Bird - Cut Bank, MT | 116.51

4 Cassie Camarillo - Maricopa, AZ | 115.85

5 Savannah Joe - Sacaton, AZ | 107.89

6 Keleigh Lee - Farmington, NM | 106.54

7 Kim R Jim - Shiprock, NM | 106.18

8 Kylee Jo Washakie - Fort Washakie, WY | 106.15

9 Lita Crawler - Morley, AB | 105.88

10 Faith Anna Jesus - Coyote Canyon, NM | 105.09

11 Kiley Shade - Cardston, AB | 21.71

12 Reneille Sells - Chinle, AZ | 20.62

13 Callie Dixon - Morley, AB | 12.68

14 Abilene McGee - Nowata, OK | 11.97

15 Kadin Jodie - Churchrock, NM | 9.91

16 Audrey Fish - Wellston, OK | 8.56

Saddle Bronc Riding

Former World Champion Jackson Ford is gunning for another gold buckle, but this is another close race.

1 Logan Vocu - Ashland, MT | 156

2 Cruz Birkeland - Dupree, SD | 173

3 Jalen Joaquin - Sacaton, AZ | 204

4 Stade Riggs - Tuba City, AZ | 205

5 Shane Phillips - Houck, AZ | 207

6 Cash Wilson - Wall, SD | 218

7 Alan Kole Gobert - Browning, MT | 219

8 Creighton Curley - Ganado, AZ | 220

9 Hunter Sippola - Cardston, AB | 229

10 Cole Elshere - Faith, SD | 236

11 Kash Deal - Faith, SD | 241

12 Jackson Ford - Sturgis, SD | 248

Tie Down Roping

The tie-down roping could get interesting, with a small margin separating the top cowboys. Tylen Layton bought himself some time and has a four second lead heading into the round.

1 Collin Johnson - Browning, MT | 127.14

2 Ryan Cody Nez - Shiprock, NM | 125.00

3 Dennison Boone - Gallup, NM | 122.21

4 Dean Holyan - Coyote Canyon, NM | 122.15

5 Brock Belkham - Flandreau, SD | 119.36

6 Michael Williams - Lukachukai, AZ | 60.44

7 Spencer Whipple - St. Francis, SD | 54.00

8 Cody Jordon - Seminoe, TX | 53.38

9 Jay Guerrero - Wadsworth, NV | 51.91

10 Aaron Johnson - Morris, OK | 44.56

11 Corbin Fisher - Ashland, MT | 43.88

12 Nolan Conway - Cut Bank, MT | 36.11

13 Lowrey Bruce - Wann, OK | 35.55

14 Dalton Porch - Kadoka, SD | 34.95

15 Dontre' Goff - Henryetta, OK | 34.06

16 Tylen Layton - Copan, OK | 30.98

Team Roping

With just over a second between the top two teams, the team roping will have everyone on the edge of their seats.

1 Dustin Bearspaw & David Bearspaw | 118.74

2 Ty St. Goddard & Jim Cole | 118.23

3 Leevey Williams & O.J. Williams | 117.98

4 Aaric Begay & Marcus Litson | 117.80

5 Shariff Sells & Cameron Tsinigine | 116.28

6 Jay Guerrero & Chance Guerrero | 113.47

7 Kolton Keplin & Hunter Karlson | 112.83

8 Kesley Phillips & Clay Gunshows | 111.71

9 Westley Benally & Hank Benally | 110.97

10 Dwight Sells & Dennison Boone | 108.79

11 Edward Hawley & Myles John | 38.32

12 Erich Rogers & Aaron Tsinigine | 24.73

13 Wawa Ben & Brandon Ben | 23.54

14 Gunner Plenty & Chance Hunter | 21.62

15 Drew Harper & Jess Harper | 18.41

16 Nolan Conway & Wyatt Gibson | 17.34

Ladies Barrel Racing

In a decorated field of barrel racers, Junior competitor Abilene McGee is No. 1 headed into the round.

1 Jannon Long - Ganado, AZ | 48.417

2 Faith Anna Jesus - Coyote Canyon, NM | 47.971

3 Tara Seaton - Winslow, AZ | 47.705

4 Malyka Muller - Los Lunas, NM | 48.43

5 Charmayne Dixon - Standoff, AB | 47.743

6 Reba Shearer - Parshall, ND | 47.86

7 Jada Wells - Cardston, AB | 48.638

8 Baylee O'Leary - Colcord, OK | 47.515

9 Kaylee Barker - Camp Verde, AZ | 47.812

10 Carli Jones - Dennehotso, AZ | 48.768

11 JC Hawk - Scottsdale, AZ | 48.125

12 Abilene McGee - Nowata, OK | 47.146

13 Sallye Williams - Skiatook, OK | 48.24

14 Tiffany Teehee - Claremore, OK | 47.603

15 Quinley Inman - Vinita, OK | 48.333

16 Paige Dale - Shiprock, NM | 46.812

Bull Riding

Jacauy Hale will be hard to unseat, with a massive lead thanks to covering all three bulls so far.

1 Hunter Sippola - Cardston, AB | 74

2 Justin Granger - Tuba City, AZ | 74

3 Ralph Gray Jr Iii - Kayenta, AZ | 77

4 Chazz Gabe - Timber Lake, SD | 77

5 Teigan Gray - Eagle Butte, SD | 81

6 Jaquez Antonio - Whiteriver, AZ | 82

7 Trent Harrison - Dennehotso, AZ | 84

8 Jaiden Harrison - Dennehotso, AZ | 84

9 Latrell Long - Winslow, AZ | 85

10 Cole Wagner - Valier, MT | 155

11 Brad Moreno - Kayenta, AZ | 171

12 Jacauy Hale - Ganado, AZ | 237