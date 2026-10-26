Cook Days Rodeo Winners Are Setting Themselves Up For A Successful 2027 Season

The 2027 rodeo season is officially underway and these athletes are already pushing to secure hefty cash prizes in their name. The Cook Days Rodeo was a big payout for athletes and winners are ready to ride that momentum all season long.

Rough Stock Rides

Looking to make a run for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in 2027, bareback rider Kade Berry came out strong for the win in Lubbock, Texas over the weekend. He won big with his 88-point ride on Smith Pro Rodeos' Exposed Vegas for $1,884.

Bareback riding: 1. Kade Berry, 88 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Exposed Vegas, $1,884; 2. Tilden Hooper, 84.5, $1,444; 3. Chad Rutherford, 83, $1,067; 4. Toby Deudney, 82.5, $691; 5. Koltdyn Heath, 82, $440; 6. Dylan Riggins, 80.5, $314; 7. Sean Mahoney, 75, $251; 8. Evan Betony, 73, $188.

Brody Cress missed the NFR mark just barely at the end of this season, and he’s not looking to let that happen again as he earned his title in Texas. He pocketed $2,222 thanks to his massive 90-point ride on Rafter S Rodeo Company's Rocket Man.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Brody Cress, 90 points on Rafter S Rodeo Company's Rocket Man, $2,222; 2. (tie) Tagg Bond and Darcy Radel, 85, $1,481 each; 4. Heston Harrison, 83, $815; 5. Dane McPhail, 82.5, $519; 6. Caleb Meeks, 82, $370; 7. Ross Griffin, 79.5, $296; 8. Patrick Fraser, 79, $222.

Rounding out the rough stock was a competitive run in the bull riding arena. When it was all said and done, Braden Richardson came out on top by two whole points with 89.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Black Gold for $3,776, the biggest check of the weekend.

Bull riding: * 1. Braden Richardson, 89.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Black Gold, $3,776; 2. (tie) Grayson Cole and Hayden Mulvey, 87.5, $2,535 each; 4. Bryce Jensen, 85.5, $1,418; 5. Marco Juarez, 83.5, $922; 6. Eyer Morrison, 82.5, $674; 7. Scott Wells, 82, $549; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Timed Event Runs

Tanner Tomlinson | Nathan Meyer Photography

Timed event athletes went through three rounds of action in order to determine who was the best. After landing near the top of the leaderboard every round, steer wrestler Cody Devers clinched the win with 12.2 seconds on three head for a check of $1,954.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cody Devers, 12.2 seconds on three head, $1,954; 2. Grady Payne, 13.8, $1,617; 3. (tie) Tyke Kipp and Jacob Edler, 13.9, $1,112 each; 5. Weston Taylor, 15.5, $606; 6. Colin Fox, 16.0, $337.

Once again these cowboys may not have pulled in a win during any of the rounds, but their consistency led them to success. Team roping pair Tanner Tomlinson and Wesley Thorp fought their way to the win with 16.5 seconds on three head for $2,850 each.

Team roping: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Wesley Thorp, 16.5 seconds on three head, $2,850 each; 2. (tie) Brenten Hall/Jake Clay and Kash Koch/Blake Walker II, 16.9, $2,113 each; 4. Stefan Ramone/Treyden Gonzales, 24.5, $1,376; 5. McCray Profili/McCoy Profili, 25.3, $884; 6. Kyle Karins/Preston Peay, 26.5, $491.

After a slow start in the tie-down roping for Brodey Clemons, he managed to land on top of the leaderboard anyways. After a hard fought battle, he secured a time of 25.9 seconds on three head for $2,566 to add to his prize pot.

Tie-down roping: 1. Brodey Clemons, 25.9 seconds on three head, $2,566; 2. Ty Harris, 26.7, $2,231; 3. Max Mathis, 27.3, $1,896; 4. Brody Stallard, 27.5, $1,562; 5. Brey Yore, 28.4, $1,227; 6. Walker Warkentin, 28.5, $892; 7. Lane Livingston, 28.6, $558; 8. Trent McDonald, 29.1, $223.

For the steer ropers at Cook Days Rodeo, Scott Snedecor became the cowboy to beat by the end of the weekend. He won the whole thing with 45.1 seconds on three head and $1,926 to pocket.

Barrels and Breakaway

A veteran in barrel racing found her way to the top of the leaderboard as Sabrina Ketcham blazed into the arena for the win in just 16.89 seconds. She secured $2,637 to add to her prize pot as she works to secure a solid start to the 2027 season.

Barrel racing: 1. Sabrina Ketcham, 16.89 seconds, $2,637; 2. Jana Bean, 17.00, $2,249; 3. (tie) Hailey Beal and Katelyn Scott, 17.08, $1,667 each; 5. Devon Brown, 17.09, $1,241; 6. Sydney Graham, 17.11, $1,086; 7. (tie) Morgan Addison and Sherry Cervi, 17.16, $853 each; 9. (tie) Keyla Costa and Molly Harper, 17.19, $659 each; 11. Lisa Luther, 17.20, $543; 12. Raelin Jurgens, 17.23, $465; 13. Taylor Baize, 17.29, $388; 14. Emma Smith, 17.33, $310; 15. Kara Kreder, 17.34, $233.

The one and only Lari Dee Guy took the championship in the breakaway roping with a total of 5.0 on two calves. She pocketed $2,215 to start off the 2027 season with a bang.

Breakaway roping: 1. Lari Dee Guy, 5.0 seconds on two head, $2,215; 2. Melyssa McDonald, 5.1, $1,926; 3. Quincy Sullivan, 5.4, $1,637; 4. Jorgia Nixon, 5.5, $1,348; 5. Samantha Kingsbury, 5.7, $1,059; 6. Addie Beth Denton, 5.8, $770; 7. Shaeden Marr, 5.9, $481; 8. Peggy Garman, 6.1, $193.

As the 2027 rodeo season continues to pick up speed, there’s only one way to land on top next year and that's to pull in the most money from start to finish. Winners of the Cook Days Rodeo are only just beginning what is shaping up to be a competitive season of rodeo.

All results provided by Prorodeo.com