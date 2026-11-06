2026 NFR Unveils Star-Studded Opening Acts
For 10 days in December, Las Vegas, Nevada, turns into a cowboy town. There is a sea of cowboy hats everywhere you look. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association along with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association bring their best of the best to town to compete for 10 consecutive days at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Every day is a celebration when the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is in town. From December 3 to 12, there is no shortage of Western-type things to do around town.
Each night at 5:45 p.m., the rodeo kicks off, and it is a show you don’t want to miss. Las Vegas Events recently announced the opening acts for each night of the rodeo.
Prior to the rodeo competition beginning these entertainers will take the stage right in the arena with shows including pyrotechnics, lasers, video boards, and more.
Opening Performances by Date
- Thursday, Dec. 3 - Las Vegas Night/Celebrating America 250
- Friday, Dec. 4 - Ned LeDoux
- Saturday, Dec. 5 - Chancey Williams
- Sunday, Dec. 6 - Anne Martinez
- Monday, Dec. 7 - Shea Fisher-Durfey
- Tuesday, Dec. 8 - Blue Man Group
- Wednesday, Dec. 9 - Military Night
- Thursday, Dec. 10 - Supaman
- Friday, Dec. 11 - Presley Barker
- Saturday, Dec. 12 - Gold Night
“We have once again assembled an outstanding line-up of Opening Performances for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas,” said LVE Vice President of Corporate Marketing Bo Gardner. “The NFR is hosted in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, and our fans expect some great entertainment to kick off the world’s richest and most prestigious rodeo.”
2026 NFR Brings Changes
While fans are guaranteed to have a good time, the event brings plenty of opportunity for contestants to earn life-changing money.
The purse for the 2026 NFR has been increased to $14,270,736. Every contestant who qualifies for the rodeo receives $10,000 upon their arrival in town.
From there, they compete each night for nearly $128,000 to be paid out in each event. The winner of each go round will earn $33,893.25 and places will pay all the way down through eighth this year which will be a check for $3,197.47.
Eight places is a change for 2026, as every year prior has paid six places. With some races coming down to just dollars to decide, this change could make all the difference in World Championship races.
As the event gets closer, you can count on Rodeo On SI to keep you informed of all the action and give you an up-close and personal insight into the action surrounding the 2026 National Finals Rodeo.
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com