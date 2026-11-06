2026 NFR Unveils Star-Studded Opening Acts

For 10 days in December, Las Vegas, Nevada, turns into a cowboy town. There is a sea of cowboy hats everywhere you look. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association along with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association bring their best of the best to town to compete for 10 consecutive days at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Every day is a celebration when the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is in town. From December 3 to 12, there is no shortage of Western-type things to do around town.

Each night at 5:45 p.m., the rodeo kicks off, and it is a show you don’t want to miss. Las Vegas Events recently announced the opening acts for each night of the rodeo.

Prior to the rodeo competition beginning these entertainers will take the stage right in the arena with shows including pyrotechnics, lasers, video boards, and more.

Opening Performances by Date

Presley Barker | Las Vegas Events

Thursday, Dec. 3 - Las Vegas Night/Celebrating America 250

Friday, Dec. 4 - Ned LeDoux

Saturday, Dec. 5 - Chancey Williams

Sunday, Dec. 6 - Anne Martinez

Monday, Dec. 7 - Shea Fisher-Durfey

Tuesday, Dec. 8 - Blue Man Group

Wednesday, Dec. 9 - Military Night

Thursday, Dec. 10 - Supaman

Friday, Dec. 11 - Presley Barker

Saturday, Dec. 12 - Gold Night

“We have once again assembled an outstanding line-up of Opening Performances for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas,” said LVE Vice President of Corporate Marketing Bo Gardner. “The NFR is hosted in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, and our fans expect some great entertainment to kick off the world’s richest and most prestigious rodeo.”

2026 NFR Brings Changes

NFR Opening Acts | Las Vegas Event

While fans are guaranteed to have a good time, the event brings plenty of opportunity for contestants to earn life-changing money.

The purse for the 2026 NFR has been increased to $14,270,736. Every contestant who qualifies for the rodeo receives $10,000 upon their arrival in town.

From there, they compete each night for nearly $128,000 to be paid out in each event. The winner of each go round will earn $33,893.25 and places will pay all the way down through eighth this year which will be a check for $3,197.47.

Eight places is a change for 2026, as every year prior has paid six places. With some races coming down to just dollars to decide, this change could make all the difference in World Championship races.

As the event gets closer, you can count on Rodeo On SI to keep you informed of all the action and give you an up-close and personal insight into the action surrounding the 2026 National Finals Rodeo.