Four-Time Saddle Bronc NFR Qualifier Secures Win At ACYLA Pro Rodeo

Saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan has once again found himself heading to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) for the fourth time. When he walks into the Thomas & Mack Arena on December 3, he will be ranked No. 14 in the world.

Now, ahead of the biggest rodeo of the year, he’s already working to supplement 2027 as he clinched the win at the ACYLA Pro Rodeo in Palestine, Texas over the weekend.

ACYLA Win

With some heated competition in the arena in Palestine, Brennan had his work cut out for him if he wanted to land on top. As the last cowboy to enter the arena on Friday night, this cowboy set the standard high with 85.5 points on United Pro Rodeo's Marie Leveau for $1,321, beating out his next competitor by over four points.

This win is huge for Brennan as he works to build momentum ahead of the NFR, and continue that into the 2027 season. With four consecutive qualifications, Brennan is ready to secure his spot at the top of the world, despite having a big gap between him and No. 1.

Brennan knows how to find success in the arena and has shown that through his performances during his entire career. There are not many athletes who can say they’ve earned four straight trips to the Thomas & Mack Arena but this cowboy can say he knows the work that it takes to get there.

He’s already competed in three rodeos that count towards the 2027 season, and his win in Palestine marked the first of the season. Now is a crucial time to begin supplementing that prizepot if he wants to continue to find himself in Las Vegas year after year and he is doing just that with wins like this one in Texas.

Damian Brennan | Fernando Sam-Sin

Full Result From Palestine

Bareback riding: 1. Sean Mahoney, 84 points on New Star Pro Rodeo's Chosen One, $1,098; 2. Kash Loyd, 82.5, $832; 3. Kelton Maxfield, 81, $599; 4. Bucky McAlpine, 69, $399; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Sam Shofner, 5.0 seconds, $884; 2. (tie) Dakota Champion and Remey Parrott, 5.1, $552 each; 4. Grady Payne, 5.4, $221.

Team roping: 1. Colten Runyan/Preston Peay, 9.9 seconds, $893 each; 2. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 13.2, $670; 3. Montrel Gilder/Tucker Muskrat, 15.7, $447; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Damian Brennan, 85.5 points on United Pro Rodeo's Marie Leveau, $1,321; 2. Rylan Cherry, 81, $1,001; 3. Joe Priebe, 80, $721; 4. Mitchell French, 78.5, $481; 5. (tie) Traylin Martin and Ryder Sanford, 77, $240 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Max Mathis, 8.8 seconds, $865; 2. Coleman Canton, 10.6, $649; 3. Trent McDonald, 10.8, $432; 4. Karson Kolacek, 11.9, $216.

Barrel racing: 1. Taylor Baize, 17.28 seconds, $971; 2. Stormie Wisnoski, 17.29, $844; 3. Maylee McCrary, 17.42, $718; 4. Kristin Dunn, 17.43, $591; 5. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Ryann Pedone, 17.49, $401 each; 7. Brittyn Rocha, 17.52, $211; 8. Delaney Siebert, 17.67, $84.

Bull riding: * 1. Grayson Cole, 86 points on New Star Pro Rodeo's Tire Kicker, $1,272; 2. (tie) Noah Dingle and Trace Scarlavai, 80, $915 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).