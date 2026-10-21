The Wait Is Over: 2026 National Finals Rodeo Back Numbers Announced

The prestige of a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) back number is unmatched, and we just got a sneak peek at who will boast the lowest back number this season.

We are just 43 days from the kickoff of the 2026 NFR, and excitement is building rapidly with each passing day. For the athletes preparing to make their first runs and rides inside the Thomas & Mack this year, and the fans ready to cheer them on, it is the most exciting time of year in professional rodeo.

These top cowboys and cowgirls just hit another huge milestone: learning which back number they will bear this season in Las Vegas.

Starting with No. 1, the back numbers are awarded in order of highest season earnings, so it is no surprise that the cowboy leading the charge in the All-Around race is on top.

Stetson Wright has once again qualified in two events: saddle bronc riding (No. 3, $267,838) and bull riding (No. 4, $279,443).

The $4.5 million cowboy has 10 gold buckles to his name, an NFR Average title, and 13 NFR qualifications. He is poised to add three more World Championships to that list this year, depending on his performance in Las Vegas.

In No. 2, we have the rookie bull riding superstar, Noah Lee, an 18-year-old from Mineral Wells, Texas. The sensational young gun has banked over $400,000 in his first year of professional rodeo and leads the Bull Riding World Standings by $80,000.

Wright and Lee, respectively, are the only athletes to cross the $500,000 and $400,000 thresholds this season.

Three athletes crossed the $300,000 mark: tie-down roper Riley Webb, bull rider Tristen Hutchings, and bareback rider Bradlee Miller.

No matter the number, wearing an NFR back number is one of the most coveted experiences any rodeo athlete can imagine. These cowboys and cowgirls have worked tremendously, sacrificed, and dedicated their lives to this pursuit.

Congratulations to the 2026 NFR qualifiers!

2026 NFR Back Numbers

1. Stetson Wright / $547,281

2. Noah Lee / $405,041

3. Riley Mason Webb / $353,293

4. Tristen Hutchings / $328,764

5. Bradlee Miller / $303,911

6. Haven Meged / $288,153

7. Luke Mackey / $280,145

8. Rusty Wright / $274,686

9. Zeke Thurston / $270,689

10. Ryder Wright / $267,182

11. T.J. Gray / $258,648

12. John Crimber / $254,339

13. Kaleb Driggers / $251,887

14. Junior Nogueira / $251,887

15. Jacob Lees / $245,943

16. Hayden Welsh / $242,065

17. Jess Pope / $238,948

18. Jesse Brown / $236,548

19. Sage Newman / $225,130

20. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell / $218,456

21. Kade Bruno / $217,915

22. Joel Harris / $216,540

23. Kincade Henry / $216,253

24. Brody Wells / $215,505

25. Qynn Andersen / $215,162

26. Hudson Bolton / $214,284

27. Tyler Tryan / $214,236

28. Emily Beisel / $214,123

29. Tyler Waguespack / $210,876

30. Nicky Northcott / $207,514

31. Kade Sonnier / $204,895

32. Carlee Otero / $202,389

33. Wyatt Casper / $201,362

34. Waitley Sharon / $200,375

35. Keenan Hayes / $199,420

36. Chase Brooks / $195,063

37. Cooper Cooke / $187,971

38. Shane Hanchey / $184,134

39. Cooper Freeman / $183,968

40. Lane Vaughan / $183,897

41. Ty Harris / $182,741

42. Korbin Rice / $181,148

43. Brushton Minton / $179,467

44. Quinten Taylor / $175,911

45. Clayton Biglow / $174,417

46. Colten Fritzlan / $174,285

47. Levi Lord / $171,170

48. Braxton Whitesell / $169,582

49. Cooper James / $169,122

50. James Arviso / $168,759

51. Josh Frost / $166,408

52. Hailey Kinsel / $166,081

53. Kassie Mowry / $165,838

54. Trevor Hale / $165,629

55. Leighton Berry / $165,088

56. Tayla Moeykens / $164,788

57. Jayco Roper / $164,084

58. Statler Wright / $163,813

59. Kolby Wanchuk / $163,727

60. Michelle Alley / $162,769

61. Megan McLeod-Sprague / $162,701

62. Cash Robb / $162,437

63. R.C. Landingham / $161,055

64. Ben Andersen / $160,175

65. Lisa Lockhart / $160,066

66. Lightning Aguilera / $159,618

67. Cole Reiner / $158,073.08

68. Damian Brennan / $158,072.73

69. Jake Gardner / $156,069

70. Garrett Shadbolt / $155,175

71. Sydney Graham / $154,708

72. Dalton Massey / $154,236

73. John Douch / $154,170

74. Tanner Aus / $153,428

75. Luke Thrash / $152,923

76. Zack Jongbloed / $151,375

77. Rowdy Parrott / $149,682

78. Tanner Tomlinson / $149,273

79. Cory Solomon / $148,702

80. Seth Peterson / $147,964

81. Jake Long / $147,846

82. Andrew Ward / $147,846

83. Ty Erickson / $145,722

84. Jake Smith / $142,483

85. Tristan Martin / $142,257

86. Tyler Calhoun / $141,892

87. J.D. Struxness / $141,751

88. Bryce Derrer / $141,581

89. Coleby Payne / $141,247

90. Cody Snow / $140,632

91. Shad Mayfield / $139,390

92. Lane Mitchell / $139,003

93. Katelyn Scott / $138,222

94. Ross Ashford / $138,187

95. Quade Hiatt / $137,622

96. Kaden Profili / $136,133

97. Makenzie Mayes / $135,783

98. Derrick Begay / $134,548

99. Andrea Busby / $133,911

100. Mason Stuller / $133,837

101. Dustin Egusquiza / $132,098

102. J.C. Flake / $132,098

103. Riley Duvall / $130,260

104. Denton Dunning / $129,920

105. Kathy Grimes / $128,410

106. Trey Yates / $127,612

107. Brye Crites / $126,757

108. Gavin Soileau / $126,495

109. Douglas Rich / $126,483

110. Mike McGinn / $126,110

111. Dillon Graham / $125,340

112. Colter Todd / $123,386

113. Clay Smith / $122,939

114. Ketch Kelton / $122,443

115. Tricia Aldridge / $121,847

116. Bridger Anderson / $119,539

117. Trisyn Kalawaia / $119,427

118. Dawson Graham / $118,045

119. Holden Myers / $115,995