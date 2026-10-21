The Wait Is Over: 2026 National Finals Rodeo Back Numbers Announced
The prestige of a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) back number is unmatched, and we just got a sneak peek at who will boast the lowest back number this season.
We are just 43 days from the kickoff of the 2026 NFR, and excitement is building rapidly with each passing day. For the athletes preparing to make their first runs and rides inside the Thomas & Mack this year, and the fans ready to cheer them on, it is the most exciting time of year in professional rodeo.
These top cowboys and cowgirls just hit another huge milestone: learning which back number they will bear this season in Las Vegas.
Starting with No. 1, the back numbers are awarded in order of highest season earnings, so it is no surprise that the cowboy leading the charge in the All-Around race is on top.
Stetson Wright has once again qualified in two events: saddle bronc riding (No. 3, $267,838) and bull riding (No. 4, $279,443).
The $4.5 million cowboy has 10 gold buckles to his name, an NFR Average title, and 13 NFR qualifications. He is poised to add three more World Championships to that list this year, depending on his performance in Las Vegas.
In No. 2, we have the rookie bull riding superstar, Noah Lee, an 18-year-old from Mineral Wells, Texas. The sensational young gun has banked over $400,000 in his first year of professional rodeo and leads the Bull Riding World Standings by $80,000.
Wright and Lee, respectively, are the only athletes to cross the $500,000 and $400,000 thresholds this season.
Three athletes crossed the $300,000 mark: tie-down roper Riley Webb, bull rider Tristen Hutchings, and bareback rider Bradlee Miller.
No matter the number, wearing an NFR back number is one of the most coveted experiences any rodeo athlete can imagine. These cowboys and cowgirls have worked tremendously, sacrificed, and dedicated their lives to this pursuit.
Congratulations to the 2026 NFR qualifiers!
2026 NFR Back Numbers
1. Stetson Wright / $547,281
2. Noah Lee / $405,041
3. Riley Mason Webb / $353,293
4. Tristen Hutchings / $328,764
5. Bradlee Miller / $303,911
6. Haven Meged / $288,153
7. Luke Mackey / $280,145
8. Rusty Wright / $274,686
9. Zeke Thurston / $270,689
10. Ryder Wright / $267,182
11. T.J. Gray / $258,648
12. John Crimber / $254,339
13. Kaleb Driggers / $251,887
14. Junior Nogueira / $251,887
15. Jacob Lees / $245,943
16. Hayden Welsh / $242,065
17. Jess Pope / $238,948
18. Jesse Brown / $236,548
19. Sage Newman / $225,130
20. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell / $218,456
21. Kade Bruno / $217,915
22. Joel Harris / $216,540
23. Kincade Henry / $216,253
24. Brody Wells / $215,505
25. Qynn Andersen / $215,162
26. Hudson Bolton / $214,284
27. Tyler Tryan / $214,236
28. Emily Beisel / $214,123
29. Tyler Waguespack / $210,876
30. Nicky Northcott / $207,514
31. Kade Sonnier / $204,895
32. Carlee Otero / $202,389
33. Wyatt Casper / $201,362
34. Waitley Sharon / $200,375
35. Keenan Hayes / $199,420
36. Chase Brooks / $195,063
37. Cooper Cooke / $187,971
38. Shane Hanchey / $184,134
39. Cooper Freeman / $183,968
40. Lane Vaughan / $183,897
41. Ty Harris / $182,741
42. Korbin Rice / $181,148
43. Brushton Minton / $179,467
44. Quinten Taylor / $175,911
45. Clayton Biglow / $174,417
46. Colten Fritzlan / $174,285
47. Levi Lord / $171,170
48. Braxton Whitesell / $169,582
49. Cooper James / $169,122
50. James Arviso / $168,759
51. Josh Frost / $166,408
52. Hailey Kinsel / $166,081
53. Kassie Mowry / $165,838
54. Trevor Hale / $165,629
55. Leighton Berry / $165,088
56. Tayla Moeykens / $164,788
57. Jayco Roper / $164,084
58. Statler Wright / $163,813
59. Kolby Wanchuk / $163,727
60. Michelle Alley / $162,769
61. Megan McLeod-Sprague / $162,701
62. Cash Robb / $162,437
63. R.C. Landingham / $161,055
64. Ben Andersen / $160,175
65. Lisa Lockhart / $160,066
66. Lightning Aguilera / $159,618
67. Cole Reiner / $158,073.08
68. Damian Brennan / $158,072.73
69. Jake Gardner / $156,069
70. Garrett Shadbolt / $155,175
71. Sydney Graham / $154,708
72. Dalton Massey / $154,236
73. John Douch / $154,170
74. Tanner Aus / $153,428
75. Luke Thrash / $152,923
76. Zack Jongbloed / $151,375
77. Rowdy Parrott / $149,682
78. Tanner Tomlinson / $149,273
79. Cory Solomon / $148,702
80. Seth Peterson / $147,964
81. Jake Long / $147,846
82. Andrew Ward / $147,846
83. Ty Erickson / $145,722
84. Jake Smith / $142,483
85. Tristan Martin / $142,257
86. Tyler Calhoun / $141,892
87. J.D. Struxness / $141,751
88. Bryce Derrer / $141,581
89. Coleby Payne / $141,247
90. Cody Snow / $140,632
91. Shad Mayfield / $139,390
92. Lane Mitchell / $139,003
93. Katelyn Scott / $138,222
94. Ross Ashford / $138,187
95. Quade Hiatt / $137,622
96. Kaden Profili / $136,133
97. Makenzie Mayes / $135,783
98. Derrick Begay / $134,548
99. Andrea Busby / $133,911
100. Mason Stuller / $133,837
101. Dustin Egusquiza / $132,098
102. J.C. Flake / $132,098
103. Riley Duvall / $130,260
104. Denton Dunning / $129,920
105. Kathy Grimes / $128,410
106. Trey Yates / $127,612
107. Brye Crites / $126,757
108. Gavin Soileau / $126,495
109. Douglas Rich / $126,483
110. Mike McGinn / $126,110
111. Dillon Graham / $125,340
112. Colter Todd / $123,386
113. Clay Smith / $122,939
114. Ketch Kelton / $122,443
115. Tricia Aldridge / $121,847
116. Bridger Anderson / $119,539
117. Trisyn Kalawaia / $119,427
118. Dawson Graham / $118,045
119. Holden Myers / $115,995
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.