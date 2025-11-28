3 Breakout Stars In Breakaway Will Head To The NFBR For The First Time

Uncertainty is shrouding the rodeo community as the EHV-1 outbreak is causing cancellations of rodeos across the country. Despite being postponed, the National Finals Breakaway Rodeo it is still the end-all, be-all for these athletes, especially the ones headed there for the first time.

While the event can’t go on at its usual location at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, organizers have now announced that the NFBR will be held in Fort Worth at Cowtown Coliseum, December 22-23.

The first of the newcomers to the NFBR is Kinlie Brennise from Colorado, who is taking to the NFBR box at No. 11 in the standings.

Brennise has had a breakout season, earning $109,767 in the regular season. She jumped from No. 32 in the world standings, marking her as one to watch ahead of the season finale. She had a strong finish at the Calgary Stampede, placing in the top ten and co-championing another rodeo throughout the year.

Ten years after first entering the PRCA, Suzanne Williams is entering the NFBR arena for the first time as well. At No. 13, she is coming in strong with $105,631 earned this season. She sits just $5,000 outside of the top 10, meaning the title is anyone's game at this point.

Williams set a strong precedent this season, setting two arena records at Oakdale and Stonyford. She also took home the title at six other rodeos this season, bringing in a total of eight championships in 2025. Her jump from No. 40 last season to No. 13 this year was nothing short of astonishing, and proved that she can hang with the best at the NFBR.

End Of Season Wins Led To First NFBR Qualification For Some Athletes

The final NFBR rookie heading into the arena this season is Bailey Bates. Breaking in at No. 12, she’s earned $108,430 this year. Her final push, and win at the Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where it was last chance to qualify, clinched her spot in the top 15. Bates won the title, beating out some of the breakaway's top competitors this season.

Although there are massive amounts of uncertainty surrounding the NFBR this year, that doesn’t take away from the fact that these athletes pushed themselves to the limit this season to have a shot at taking home the world championship title. These three athletes are vying for the crown for the first time- and only time will tell who has what it takes to win it all.

Rodeo on SI is continuing to monitor the EHV-1 outbreak and will have the latest as the situation continues to progress.

