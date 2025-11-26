2025 ALL IN Barrel Race & Breakaway Cancelled Due to EHV-1/EHM Outbreak

The western industry is still reeling from the discovery of a devastating Equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) outbreak last week. Although EHV-1 is a nasty virus, there is potential for the disease to progress. According to the the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC):

"While EHV-1 most commonly causes respiratory disease, some strains cause outbreaks of neurologic disease. EHV-1 causes neurologic signs as a result of inflammation of the blood vessels and activation of blood coagulation within the brain and spinal cord. Neurologic signs occur as a result of a lack of blood flow and resulting damage to the brain or spinal cord; this disease manifestation is known as Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM). Classic clinical signs of EHM include fever, swelling/stocking up of the limbs, hindlimb weakness, and urine dribbling. Some horses are more severely affected and display behavior changes, signs of cranial nerve dysfunction, seizures, and inability to stand. While EHM is a serious disease, the majority of cases are not fatal. In most outbreaks of EHM, 60-70% of affected horses recover with treatment and supportive care. Veterinary evaluation and isolation of exposed or affected horses is crucial."

As of November 25, the EDCC has connected 34 active cases of EHV-1 and EHM to this outbreak. At this time, four horses are classified as, "EHV-1 cases - PCR positive, no neurologic signs." Three are, "EHV-1 PCR positive, no clinical signs." The remaining 27 horses are classified as, "EHM cases - PCR positive, with neurologic signs."

The cases are now in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Dakota, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Washington.

The outbreak of the virus has come at an incredibly busy time for rodeo athletes, with the first big wave of cases coming after the Women's Professional Rodeo Associaition (WPRA) World Finals in Waco, Texas.

The following weekend, the Barrel Futurities of America (BFA) World Championship kicked off in Guthrie, Okla. It was officially stopped following the first day of compeition, due to a positive EHV-1 case onsite.

With the National Finals Rodeo approaching, all eyes were on Las Vegas, Nev., to see how athletes would be required to proceed. Although Vegas is set to host the biggest rodeo of the entire year, there are also numerous other equine events happening at various venues throughout a nearly three-week span.

One of those events is the ALL IN Barrel Race and Breakaway Roping. In 2024, the barrel race alone paid out over $1.1 million in cash and prizes. The barrel race was set for two races, December 4-6 and December 11-14.

Brought to us by the same production crew, the ALL IN Breakaway Roping paid out $162,000 in 2024. The crew had also added an Ultimate Calf Roping as a part of the 2025 ALL IN events, Ultimate Calf Roping Goes ALL IN Vegas.

Partnering with The Orleans Hotel and Casino, cowboys and cowgirls could stay on site with their horses, competing right on the Strip. The events have drawn huge crowds over the past few years, as popularity continued to grow.

The ALL IN team made an announcement on social media on November 21, stating that they would be proceeding with events, but offering contestants the chance to roll their entry fees to the 2026 or 2027 events.

On Novemebr 25, a second statement followed. Due to the mass amount of contestants opting to roll their entry fees to future events, the 2025 ALL IN Barrel Race and Breakaway, as well as the Ultimate Calf Roping Goes ALL IN Vegas, will be cancelled.

