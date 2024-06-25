5 Time National Finals Rodeo Qualifier Dominates the Bonus Race Finals
Emily Beisel from Weatherford, Okla. made a short two-hour trip to Shawnee, Okla. for the 2024 Bonus Race World Finals (BRWF). The Bonus Race World Finals, held June 10-16, adds over $90,000 to payouts in the barrel racing and breakaway roping. Riders must earn a "qualifier" from a qualifying event/series to enter the $40,000 added Bonus Race and $5,000 added Ultimate Bonus at the BRWF. Entry to this event is rider-based, with the only limitation placed on the horse's entry— the maximum being two times.
Beisel earned eight qualifying spots prior to the BRWF. On Tuesday, June 11, Emily won the Bonus Race aboard Namgis D 33, better known to barrel racing fans as "Chogo." This veteran team clocked a 13.83-second run. The run also finished second overall in the combined bonus race and won the ultimate sidepot.
Beisel's team of horses all contributed to the massive victory she had at the event. Ivory on Fire "Liza" placed fifth overall and third in the ultimate. Teasin Dat Guy "Chewy" finished third on Wednesday, placing seventh overall. Namgis D 35 "Pipewrench" placed 16th overall and 10th in the ultimate. Fresh off his first pro rodeo placing and win, Vanilla Gorilla "Trigger" even snuck into the 2D to contribute to the team's total.
Chongo did the heavy lifting on Biesel's team. The 14-year-old gelding added another $20,349 to his life time earnings. Chongo's winnings the BWRF put the gelding dangerously close to $850,000 in recorded career earnings. Biesel's winnings at this event totaled $41,650, with each horse contributing to the grand total.
Emily's main mount for the 2023 NFR, Liza, won $13,267. Chewy, who is owned by 4M Equine, a new addition to Emily's arsenal, won $6,296. This 8-year-old mare, trained by Molly Otto, has recently helped Emily earn money at North Platte, Neb.; Parker, Texas; Crossett, Ark.; Claremore, Okla.; and Abbeyville, Kan., pro rodeos. Pipewrench, who has been a part of Biesel's team for almost a decade, won $1,175, and home-grown Trigger won $563.
Two days worth of winnings at the BWRF appear all the more attractive when taking into acoount Beisel's 2023-2024 WPRA season earnings of $49,294. Beisel sits ninth in the world standings, and after her performance at the BWRF; she and her horses will be a force to be reckoned with come the thick of summertime.