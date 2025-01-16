55th Annual International Finals Rodeo Kicks Off 2025 at Lazy E Arena
The International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) was founded in 1957, with the goal of giving rodeo a more credible reputation in the Eastern United States. While it had a few name changes in the earliest days, their mission remained the same: offer rodeo athletes a professional environment with a steady sanctioning body.
The IPRA has always had a mindset of innovation. The Board of Governor's consists of representatives for the stock contractors, contestants, fans, producers, and contract performers. In 1961, they were the first rodeo association to officially make the barrel racing a legitimate event, with it's own world championship. In the late 1990s, a Central Entry System was developed to simplify the contestant experience.
The organization now has over 2,400 members and sanctions roughly 300 rodeos. They have also grown the International Finals Youth Rodeo (IFYR), one of the largest youth rodeos in the country.
In 2025, the IFR will once again hit the Lazy E Arena in Guhrie, Okla. to crown their champions. The finals also host a tradeshow, bucking stock sale, showcase for the contract acts, annual convention, judge's clinic, and the Miss Rodeo USA contest.
The 55th Annual International Finals Rodeo is presented by Love's Travel Stops and will be held January 16-19, 2025. We will be keeping you updated throughout the week, until 2025 World Champions are crowned on Sunday.
Schedule
Thursday, January 16th, 2025 - 7:30 pm - IFR 55 Performance 1
Friday, January 17th, 2025 - 7:30 pm - IFR 55 Performance 2
Saturday, January 18th, 2025 - TBA - IPRA Contract Acts Showcase
Saturday, January 18th, 2025 - 7:30 pm - IFR 55 Performance 3
Sunday, January 19th, 2025 - 12:00 pm - OG&E Kid's Day
Sunday, January 19th, 2025 - 2:00 - IFR 55 Performance 4
Contract Personnel
Senior Pro Judges:
Steve Ratchford
Shawn Coleman
Rick Chaffin
Clint Corey
Back Judge:
Chris Bastien
Joe Crawford
Secretary:
Danna Gann
Announcers:
Mark Northall
Dillon Gross
Timers:
Pamela Bowersock
Kathi Myers
Pickup Men:
Sean Prater
Logan Moore
Shawn Spaulding
Barrelman:
Mike Wentworth
Bullfighters:
Myles Essick
Mark Weber
JF Roch
Rough Stock Gateman:
Robert "Blue" Jeanes
Joel Chaffin
Timed Event Gateman:
Greg Lindsay
Production Manager:
Garrison Panzer
Photographer:
870Sports Photography
Music Director:
Mark Evans
Arena Director:
Kelly New
Timed-Event Arena Director:
PJ Spencer
Payoff
Total Prize Money: $500,000
Payoff for each of the 4 full go-rounds: $9,259.26
1st $3,703.70 (per man in TR)
2nd $2,777.78 (per man in TR)
3rd $1,851.85 (per man in TR)
4th $925.93 (per man in TR)
Payoff for the aggregate: $18,518.52
1st $7,407.41 (per man in TR)
2nd $5,555.56 (per man in TR)
3rd $3,703.70 (per man in TR)
4th $1,851.85 (per man in TR)